Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Check Out The Date, Its Significance, Puja Rituals, And More

According to the Hindu calendar, Utpanna Ekadashi is observed on the first Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Margashirsha. It is considered one of the most sacred and rewarding fasts in Hindu tradition. As per scriptures, observing this fast helps cleanse all sins and brings peace, happiness, and prosperity into one’s life.

Mythological Significance

According to ancient beliefs, Goddess Ekadashi was born on this day. It is said that when the demon Mura began terrorizing the world, Lord Vishnu created Goddess Ekadashi from His divine energy. The goddess defeated and destroyed the demon, leading to the day being named Utpanna Ekadashi. It is regarded as the very first and most significant among all Ekadashis.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Date And Auspicious Timings

Date: November 15, 2025 (Saturday)

November 15, 2025 (Saturday) Ekadashi Begins: November 15 at 12:49 AM

November 15 at 12:49 AM Ekadashi Ends: November 16 at 2:37 AM

November 16 at 2:37 AM Nakshatra and Yoga: Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra and Vishkumbha Yoga

Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra and Vishkumbha Yoga Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vrat And Puja Vidhi

Devotees dedicate the day to Lord Vishnu through prayer, meditation, and fasting.

Some observe a Nirjala Vrat (complete fast without water), while others opt for a fruit-only or light Ekadashi Prasad fast.

Consumption of grains and pulses is strictly avoided.

Offering yellow flowers, fruits, and clothes to Lord Vishnu is considered highly auspicious.

Spiritual Benefits Of Observing The Fast

Fasting with pure devotion on this day is believed to bestow immense virtue and divine grace. Utpanna Ekadashi helps eliminate sins, purifies the mind, and guides devotees toward spiritual liberation (moksha). Beyond being a fasting ritual, it is a sacred occasion to attain inner peace and positive energy.

