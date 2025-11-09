Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Check Out The Date, Its Significance, Puja Rituals, And More

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Check Out The Date, Its Significance, Puja Rituals, And More

Utpanna Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred Hindu fasts, symbolising spiritual purity and divine blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to the Hindu calendar, Utpanna Ekadashi is observed on the first Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Margashirsha. It is considered one of the most sacred and rewarding fasts in Hindu tradition. As per scriptures, observing this fast helps cleanse all sins and brings peace, happiness, and prosperity into one’s life.

ALSO READ: Vivah Panchami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Mythological Significance

According to ancient beliefs, Goddess Ekadashi was born on this day. It is said that when the demon Mura began terrorizing the world, Lord Vishnu created Goddess Ekadashi from His divine energy. The goddess defeated and destroyed the demon, leading to the day being named Utpanna Ekadashi. It is regarded as the very first and most significant among all Ekadashis.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Date And Auspicious Timings

  • Date: November 15, 2025 (Saturday)
  • Ekadashi Begins: November 15 at 12:49 AM
  • Ekadashi Ends: November 16 at 2:37 AM
  • Nakshatra and Yoga: Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra and Vishkumbha Yoga
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

Vrat And Puja Vidhi

  • Devotees dedicate the day to Lord Vishnu through prayer, meditation, and fasting.
  • Some observe a Nirjala Vrat (complete fast without water), while others opt for a fruit-only or light Ekadashi Prasad fast.
  • Consumption of grains and pulses is strictly avoided.
  • Offering yellow flowers, fruits, and clothes to Lord Vishnu is considered highly auspicious.

Spiritual Benefits Of Observing The Fast

Fasting with pure devotion on this day is believed to bestow immense virtue and divine grace. Utpanna Ekadashi helps eliminate sins, purifies the mind, and guides devotees toward spiritual liberation (moksha). Beyond being a fasting ritual, it is a sacred occasion to attain inner peace and positive energy.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
