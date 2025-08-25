Karwa Chauth 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, And More
Celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025 with the correct muhurat, essential puja items, decoration tips, and step-by-step fasting rituals. Ensure a joyous and auspicious celebration for marital bliss.
Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on 10th October. According to the Panchang, this auspicious festival falls on the Krishna Paksh Chaturthi of the Kartik month. Married women observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life, prosperity, and happiness of their husbands.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Muhurat
- Chaturthi Start: 9th October at 10:54 PM
- Chaturthi End: 10th October at 7:38 PM
- Puja Muhurat: 10th October from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM
- Total Puja Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes
- Moonrise Time: Approximately 8:13 PM (timing may slightly vary depending on the city)
Puja Samagri For Karwa Chauth 2025
- For Sargi: A special gift from mother-in-law, including fenia, new clothes, dry fruits, fruits, auspicious tokens, and cosmetic items.
- Solah Shringar Items: Henna, sindoor, bindi, bangles, anklets, and other traditional marital adornments.
- Puja Essentials: Clay Karwa, lamp, incense, cotton wick, fruits, roli, sandalwood, akshat, brass or copper water pot, flower garlands, sweets, Karwa Chauth story book, sieve, pure water, milk, etc.
How To Decorate The Puja Thali
Place all puja essentials on the thali. Include a clay or wheat diya with a cotton wick, a water pot, and a sieve. Decorate with flowers, sweets, kumkum, and akshat to enhance the sacred ambiance.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Method
- Take a bath before sunrise and have the Sargi provided by elders.
- Take the vow of fast with a pure heart.
- Prepare with Solah Shringar before the puja.
- Lay a red cloth on a sacred platform, place the Karwa Mata image along with Shiva-Parvati idols or pictures.
- Offer incense, lamp, fruits, flowers, prasadam, akshat, kumkum, and sandalwood to Karwa Mata and Shiv-Parvati.
- Offer bridal adornments to Goddess Parvati.
- Read or listen to the Karwa Chauth story.
- After moonrise, offer arghya to the moon, view it through a sieve, and then see the husband’s face.
- Break the fast by drinking water and eating sweets offered by the husband.
