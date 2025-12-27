Thailand-Cambodia Agree To Immediate Ceasefire, Ending Weeks Of Deadly Border Clashes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldThailand-Cambodia Agree To Immediate Ceasefire, Ending Weeks Of Deadly Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate ceasefire after weeks of deadly border clashes, halting troop movements and allowing displaced civilians to return.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thailand and Cambodia have announced an immediate ceasefire, bringing a temporary halt to weeks of intense fighting along their disputed border that killed at least 41 people and displaced nearly one million civilians. The agreement was confirmed on Saturday through a joint statement issued by the defence ministers of both countries.

The ceasefire came into force at noon local time (05:00 GMT) and mandates an immediate stop to all troop movements, allowing civilians who were forced to flee their homes to begin returning to safer areas, reported BBC.

Ceasefire Terms and Prisoner Release Plan

Under the terms of the agreement, Thailand has committed to releasing 18 Cambodian soldiers currently in its custody once the ceasefire remains intact for 72 hours. The joint statement said the understanding was reached “in the spirit of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration,” a peace accord signed in October at a ceremony attended by US President Donald Trump.

The deal follows several days of intense negotiations between officials from both sides, as pressure mounted to prevent further civilian suffering and regional instability. The release of detained soldiers is seen as a key confidence-building measure aimed at reinforcing trust between the two neighbours.

Measures To Prevent Fresh Escalation

The agreement outlines a series of steps designed to reduce the risk of renewed violence. These include a halt to attacks on civilians, infrastructure, and military targets, along with commitments to avoid unprovoked firing, troop redeployments, or any actions that could inflame tensions.

Both governments also pledged not to spread false information, acknowledging the role misinformation has played in escalating tensions during previous phases of the conflict. Officials stressed that maintaining restraint on the ground will be critical in the coming days to ensure the ceasefire holds.

ASEAN Monitoring and Ongoing Dispute

To support implementation, observers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be deployed to monitor compliance with the ceasefire. Both Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to maintain open lines of communication to address any incidents or misunderstandings swiftly.

The conflict itself is rooted in long-standing disputes along the two countries’ 800-kilometre border, where ancient temples and colonial-era boundary demarcations remain contested. These unresolved issues have repeatedly sparked clashes over the years, as per a report on Al Jazeera.

Earlier in July, a separate truce brokered by the United States, China, and Malaysia temporarily eased tensions after several days of fighting that killed dozens. However, that agreement collapsed earlier this month, triggering renewed hostilities. Since then, both sides have accused each other of instigating violence and deliberately targeting civilians.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Cambodia Thailand
