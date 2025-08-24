Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionVaman Jayanti 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Puja Muhurat, And Puja Vidhi

Vaman Jayanti 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Puja Muhurat, And Puja Vidhi

Vaman Jayanti 2025 will be observed on 4 September. Know the date, timings, significance of Lord Vishnu's Vaman Avatar, and traditional worship practices for this auspicious day.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vaman Jayanti 2025: Vaman Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, 4 September 2025, marking the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival falls on the 12th day (Dwadashi) of Shukla Paksh in the Bhadrapad month. It is also referred to as Vaman Dwadashi. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu in his Vaman form on this day destroys sins and increases spiritual merit.

ALSO READ: September Ekadashi 2025 — Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Timings And Significance Of Parivartini And Indira Ekadashi

Vaman Jayanti 2025 Date And Puja Vidhi

  • Vaman Jayanti Date: Thursday, 4 September 2025
  • Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 4 September, 4:20 AM IST
  • Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 5 September, 4:10 AM IST

These timings are considered auspicious for performing prayers, rituals, and observing fasts.

Why Did Lord Vishnu Take The Vaman Avatar?

According to Hindu scriptures and Puranas, the Vaman avatar was taken to curb the growing power of the demon King Bali and to restore the gods’ control over Indralok. Lord Vishnu assumed the form of a dwarf Brahmin and asked Bali for three paces of land as alms.

With his divine powers, the first step covered the entire earth and the second step measured heaven. For the third step, nothing remained, and King Bali offered his head

This story symbolises justice, righteousness, and the preservation of dharma, highlighting the cosmic play and divine wisdom of Lord Vishnu.

How To Celebrate Vaman Jayanti 2025

  • On Vaman Jayanti, devotees perform Vaman avatar puja to seek blessings. Common practices include:
  • Observing fruit-based or sattvic fasts
  • Feeding animals with grains and curd
  • Chanting Vishnu Sahasranam and performing mantra jap

These rituals are believed to please Lord Vishnu and bring prosperity, spiritual growth, and protection from negative influences.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaman Jayanti 2025 Vaman Jayanti Date Vaman Avatar
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Cities
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Spent Time With Other Women, Reveals Shocking Details
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Stayed Out Late, Spent Time With Other Women
Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget