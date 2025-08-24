Vaman Jayanti 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Puja Muhurat, And Puja Vidhi

Vaman Jayanti 2025: Vaman Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, 4 September 2025, marking the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival falls on the 12th day (Dwadashi) of Shukla Paksh in the Bhadrapad month. It is also referred to as Vaman Dwadashi. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu in his Vaman form on this day destroys sins and increases spiritual merit.

ALSO READ: September Ekadashi 2025 — Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Timings And Significance Of Parivartini And Indira Ekadashi

Vaman Jayanti 2025 Date And Puja Vidhi

Vaman Jayanti Date: Thursday, 4 September 2025

Thursday, 4 September 2025 Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 4 September, 4:20 AM IST

4 September, 4:20 AM IST Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 5 September, 4:10 AM IST

These timings are considered auspicious for performing prayers, rituals, and observing fasts.

Why Did Lord Vishnu Take The Vaman Avatar?

According to Hindu scriptures and Puranas, the Vaman avatar was taken to curb the growing power of the demon King Bali and to restore the gods’ control over Indralok. Lord Vishnu assumed the form of a dwarf Brahmin and asked Bali for three paces of land as alms.

With his divine powers, the first step covered the entire earth and the second step measured heaven. For the third step, nothing remained, and King Bali offered his head

This story symbolises justice, righteousness, and the preservation of dharma, highlighting the cosmic play and divine wisdom of Lord Vishnu.

How To Celebrate Vaman Jayanti 2025

On Vaman Jayanti, devotees perform Vaman avatar puja to seek blessings. Common practices include:

Observing fruit-based or sattvic fasts

Feeding animals with grains and curd

Chanting Vishnu Sahasranam and performing mantra jap

These rituals are believed to please Lord Vishnu and bring prosperity, spiritual growth, and protection from negative influences.