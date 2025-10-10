Karwa Chauth 2025: What To Do With Karwa After The Puja – Rituals And Traditions Explained

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth 2025, celebrated on 10th October, is a significant festival for married Hindu women who observe a day-long fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The day is marked by prayers to Karwa Mata, offering water to the moon from a clay Karwa, and breaking the fast with the husband’s hand. While the rituals are widely followed, many often wonder what to do with the Karwa after the puja. Misplacing or discarding it carelessly is considered inauspicious. Astrologers explain the traditional ways to respectfully handle the Karwa post-puja to avoid displeasing the deity.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 Common Health Mistakes To Avoid While Fasting

1. Immersing The Karwa In A River Or Pond

Religious beliefs suggest that after the Karwa Chauth puja, the clay Karwa should be immersed in a clean river or pond. This act signifies offering the Karwa back to nature and ensures that the ritual is completed respectfully. While immersing, it’s essential to ensure the Karwa remains intact and does not break. This preserves the sanctity of the offering and avoids any negative consequences associated with carelessness.

2. Placing The Karwa Under A Sacred Tree

If immersion in water is not possible, the Karwa can be placed under a sacred tree such as Peepal, Neem, Mango, or Banyan. Doing so is considered auspicious and aligns with traditional Hindu beliefs. Placing the Karwa under a holy tree symbolizes protection, prosperity, and the blessings of Karwa Mata. Women performing this act maintain the sanctity of the festival while ensuring the Karwa is not treated carelessly.

3. Preserving The Karwa For The Next Year

Some families choose to keep the Karwa safely at home for the entire year until the next Karwa Chauth. If opting for this method, it is important to store it in a clean and secure space within the home. Preserving the Karwa demonstrates respect for the deity and keeps the tradition alive, allowing the same Karwa to be used for rituals in the following year.