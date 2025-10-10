Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 Common Health Mistakes To Avoid While Fasting

Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished festivals among the married women, symbolising love, devotion, and togetherness. However, amidst all the festive fervour, many women unknowingly make health mistakes while observing this fast, which can lead to fatigue, headaches, dizziness, or even dehydration. So before you celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025, here are five common health mistakes you must avoid to stay energised, radiant, and healthy throughout the day.

1. Overeating After Moonrise

When the moon finally appears, it's tempting to indulge in heavy, fried, or sugary foods after an entire day of fasting. But overeating can shock your digestive system and cause bloating, acidity, and discomfort. Break your fast gently with water or juice first, followed by light foods such as fruits, soups, or dal-chawal. Avoid consuming carbonated drinks or deep-fried snacks. Eating slowly allows your digestive system to adjust after long hours of rest. Always remember that moderation is the key. Make sure that your first meal is nourishing and not overwhelming.

2. Neglecting Rest And Sleep

Staying up late to prepare for sargi and waking up before sunrise can disrupt your sleep cycle, leaving you exhausted even before the fast begins. Lack of sleep increases irritability and weakens your body’s ability to handle long fasting hours. Even on the day of fasting, make sure that you take proper rest and let your body energise. Try to take small naps during the day if possible. Rest helps balance hormones, supports energy levels, and keeps your mind calm. Remember, Karwa Chauth is not just about ritual. It’s also about taking care of your well-being so you can enjoy the celebration fully.

3. Fasting Despite Health Concerns

Many women insist on fasting even when they are unwell, pregnant, or on medication, which can be risky. Fasting without water or food can worsen medical conditions like diabetes, acidity, or low blood pressure. Always consult your doctor before deciding to fast if you have health issues. You can still participate spiritually, through prayers, rituals, or symbolic fasting, without compromising your health. Your well-being matters as much as your devotion.

4. Mental Focus And Relaxation

Maintaining mental focus and relaxation is as important as physical care during Karwa Chauth fasting. Once the fast has begun, your body is deprived of food and water for several hours, which can naturally increase irritability, fatigue, and even stress. Simple practices like reading a book, listening to devotional music, reciting prayers, or spending quality time with family can help divert attention from hunger and fatigue. It’s equally important to avoid mentally taxing tasks, excessive screen time, or arguments, as these can intensify tiredness and emotional strain.

5. Avoid Overexertion During Fasting Hours

Once the Karwa Chauth fast has started, it’s crucial to manage physical activity carefully. Engaging in strenuous exercises, long walks, or heavy household chores while fasting can put unnecessary stress on your body. Overexertion during fasting hours may lead to fatigue, dizziness, low blood pressure, or even headaches. Simple stretching, yoga poses, or deep-breathing exercises can enhance blood circulation, reduce tension, and maintain energy levels throughout the day. Additionally, pacing yourself with household tasks and avoiding sudden physical exertion ensures that your body conserves energy, allowing you to complete the fast safely.

