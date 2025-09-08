When Is Karwa Chauth In 2025? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And All

Karwa Chauth, a festival symbolising the eternal bond of love between husband and wife, is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this day, married women keep a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, without food or water, praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The rituals include worship of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Karwa Mata, and the Moon with complete devotion.

In Hindu tradition, the fast is broken only after offering arghya to the Moon and drinking water from the husband’s hands. This year, there has been some confusion regarding the exact date of Karwa Chauth.

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2025 Time: Know Visibility, Rituals, And More For The Final Surya Grahan Of The Year

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date

The Chaturthi Tithi begins on 9 October 2025 at 10:54 PM and ends on 10 October 2025 at 7:38 PM. As the fast is observed according to Udaya Tithi (sunrise to moonrise), Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on 10 October 2025. The fast will begin at 6:19 AM after the pre-dawn meal (sargi).

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

Evening Puja Timing: 5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM Moonrise Timing: 8:13 PM

The total fasting duration will be approximately 13 hours 54 minutes.

Significance In Scriptures

Karwa Chauth has been mentioned in various Puranas including Vamana Purana, Narada Purana, and Padma Purana. It is believed that observing this fast brings prosperity, good fortune, and long life for both husband and wife. The tradition of Karwa Chauth dates back to Satya Yuga and continued through Treta Yuga, where queens of the Ikshvaku and Raghu dynasty observed it. In Dwapar Yuga, Draupadi, wife of the Pandavas, is also said to have kept this fast.

The Ritual Of Sargi

The pre-dawn meal, sargi, holds special significance. It is traditionally sent by the mother-in-law and includes fruits, sweets, a saree, mehendi, cosmetics, and sometimes jewellery, symbols of prosperity and marital bliss.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]