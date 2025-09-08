Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionWhen Is Karwa Chauth In 2025? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And All

When Is Karwa Chauth In 2025? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And All

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed in October with traditional rituals, fasting, and prayers for marital harmony and longevity, know the exact date, puja muhurat, and more.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth, a festival symbolising the eternal bond of love between husband and wife, is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this day, married women keep a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, without food or water, praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The rituals include worship of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Karwa Mata, and the Moon with complete devotion.

In Hindu tradition, the fast is broken only after offering arghya to the Moon and drinking water from the husband’s hands. This year, there has been some confusion regarding the exact date of Karwa Chauth.

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2025 Time: Know Visibility, Rituals, And More For The Final Surya Grahan Of The Year

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date

The Chaturthi Tithi begins on 9 October 2025 at 10:54 PM and ends on 10 October 2025 at 7:38 PM. As the fast is observed according to Udaya Tithi (sunrise to moonrise), Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on 10 October 2025. The fast will begin at 6:19 AM after the pre-dawn meal (sargi).

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

  • Evening Puja Timing: 5:57 PM – 7:11 PM
  • Moonrise Timing: 8:13 PM

The total fasting duration will be approximately 13 hours 54 minutes.

Significance In Scriptures

Karwa Chauth has been mentioned in various Puranas including Vamana Purana, Narada Purana, and Padma Purana. It is believed that observing this fast brings prosperity, good fortune, and long life for both husband and wife. The tradition of Karwa Chauth dates back to Satya Yuga and continued through Treta Yuga, where queens of the Ikshvaku and Raghu dynasty observed it. In Dwapar Yuga, Draupadi, wife of the Pandavas, is also said to have kept this fast.

The Ritual Of Sargi

The pre-dawn meal, sargi, holds special significance. It is traditionally sent by the mother-in-law and includes fruits, sweets, a saree, mehendi, cosmetics, and sometimes jewellery, symbols of prosperity and marital bliss.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat Karwa Chauth Significance Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth Date Sargi Ritual
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Haryana Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Pee In Public; Had Travelled Via Donkey Route
Haryana Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Pee In Public
Cities
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
World
US Visa Interview Rules 2025 — What New Changes Mean For Indian Applicants
US Visa Interview Rules 2025 — What New Changes Mean For Indian Applicants
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget