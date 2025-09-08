Solar Eclipse 2025 Time: The last solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on 21 September, marking a significant celestial and spiritual event. Falling on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, this partial solar eclipse holds both astronomical and astrological importance. While it will not be visible in India, its timing, rituals, and astrological effects make it an important date for devotees and skywatchers alike.

According to experts, the eclipse will begin at 10:59 PM IST and end at 3:23 AM IST, lasting for a total of 4 hours and 24 minutes. Though India and neighbouring South Asian countries will not witness it, the Surya Grahan can be observed from eastern Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, South Pacific regions, and Antarctica.

ALSO READ: 9 September, 2025: The Rare Triple 9 Phenomenon And Its Spiritual Power

When And Where Will It Be Visible?

The final solar eclipse of the year will occur on the Amavasya of Ashwin month. In India, it will not be visible, which means there will be no Sutak period (ritual restrictions) observed here. However, in countries like Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Antarctica, and parts of the United States, the eclipse will be visible to skywatchers and astronomers.

The key timings in Indian Standard Time are:

Start Of Eclipse: 10:59 PM (21 September)

10:59 PM (21 September) Maximum Eclipse: 1:11 AM (22 September)

1:11 AM (22 September) End of Eclipse: 3:23 AM (22 September)

Since the eclipse will be visible only outside India, Indian devotees need not follow Sutak rules strictly. Still, many choose to observe symbolic practices for spiritual purity.

Astrological Significance Of Surya Grahan 2025

Astrologically, this eclipse will occur in the Virgo zodiac sign and under the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. According to astrologers, individuals born under Virgo or this nakshatra should remain cautious, as the planetary alignment may bring challenges in health, career, and relationships.

The Sun, regarded as the source of energy and transformation in Hinduism, represents new beginnings and endings during an eclipse. Hence, many see it as a time for introspection, charity, and prayer.

Devotees are advised to chant Hanuman Chalisa, offer prayers to ancestors, and avoid negative actions on this day. Simple remedies like donating food, lighting a diya, and chanting the name of Lord Rama are considered auspicious.

Things To Avoid During Solar Eclipse 2025

Even though the Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, Hindu traditions suggest avoiding certain actions during an eclipse:

Do not view the eclipse with the naked eye.

Avoid cooking, eating, or travelling during the eclipse period.

Do not cut nails or hair.

Do not pluck Tulsi leaves on the day of the eclipse, as it is considered inauspicious.

Instead, devotees are encouraged to engage in prayer, meditation, and chanting mantras.