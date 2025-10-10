Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karwa Chauth 2025: Check Out The Moonrise Timing For Different Cities Across India

Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10, 2025. Women across India eagerly wait for the moonrise, as the fast is broken only after looking at the moon through a sieve.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After the beginning of the Kartik month, Karwa Chauth is the first significant festival, symbolizing love and devotion between husband and wife. On this day, married women observe a nirjala fast (without food or water), praying for their husbands’ long life and good health. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon in the evening and offering arghya (water offering) to it.

This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10, 2025. Women across India eagerly wait for the moonrise, as the fast is broken only after looking at the moon through a sieve and taking water from their husbands’ hands. Here’s the moonrise timing for different cities to help women plan their rituals.

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Timing 2025

On October 10, 2025, women will perform the evening rituals with full sohar shringar and offer prayers to Karwa Mata. According to the panchang, the moon will rise at 8:13 PM, based on the timing for the national capital, Delhi. However, moonrise may vary by a few minutes in different cities.

City-wise Moonrise Timing For Karwa Chauth 2025

  • Delhi: 8:13 PM
  • Noida: 8:13 PM
  • Mumbai: 8:55 PM
  • Gandhinagar: 8:46 PM
  • Shimla: 8:06 PM
  • Kolkata: 7:41 PM
  • Chandigarh: 8:08 PM
  • Punjab: 8:10 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 8:47 PM
  • Bhopal: 8:26 PM
  • Haridwar: 8:05 PM
  • Indore: 8:33 PM
  • Jammu: 8:11 PM
  • Dehradun: 8:04 PM
  • Lucknow: 8:02 PM
  • Patna: 7:48 PM
  • Chennai: 8:37 PM
  • Jaipur: 8:23 PM
  • Raipur: 8:01 PM
  • Prayagraj: 8:02 PM
  • Bhubaneswar: 8:58 PM

Women are advised to plan their puja accordingly, and if the moon is not visible due to clouds, they can perform the ritual at the official moonrise time for their city, ensuring the fast is observed properly.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
