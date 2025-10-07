Kartik Month 2025 Begins On October 8: Know Its Significance, Sacred Practices, And More

According to the Hindu calendar, the sacred month of Kartik begins on October 8, 2025, and concludes on November 5, 2025, with Kartik Purnima. Considered one of the holiest months in the Hindu Panchang, Kartik holds immense spiritual and cultural importance, being rich with major festivals and rituals.

During this auspicious period, several major festivals such as Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and Dev Uthani Ekadashi are celebrated across India.

Significance Of Kartik Month

During Kartik month, devotees should worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Govardhan Parvat, Chhath Mata, Surya Dev (Sun God), and Kartikeya Swami.

This month is also considered highly beneficial for health as it marks the onset of Sharad Ritu (autumn), the transition between monsoon and winter. Scriptures mention several lifestyle and dietary changes that one should follow during this month to stay healthy and increase longevity.

The month derives its name from Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, who killed the demon Tarakasura during this period.

The Seven Sacred Practices Of Kartik Month

There are seven primary practices that hold immense significance during Kartik. Following them is believed to bring blessings, health, and fulfillment of desires.

Lighting of Lamps (Deepdan): Lighting lamps during Kartik is the most auspicious act. Devotees light diyas near temples, Tulsi plants, Amla trees, rivers, ponds, wells, and lakes. It is believed that performing Deepdan grants eternal merit (Akshaya Punya).

Dietary and Lifestyle Discipline: As winter begins, it’s advised to consume foods that strengthen the body’s immunity, such as warm saffron milk and seasonal fruits.

Traditional texts recommend sleeping on the floor to ward off laziness and body ailments.

During this month, one should avoid pulses, beans, brinjal, buttermilk, and oily foods, as well as oil massages. Eating root vegetables like radish, carrot, yam, and sweet potato is considered beneficial.

Holy Bathing Rituals: Bathing before sunrise, preferably in sacred rivers, is considered auspicious. Those unable to visit a river can bathe at home using water mixed with Ganga Jal. Such a bath is believed to remove diseases and cleanse one of all sins.

Worship and Meditation: Kartik is the best time for prayer, meditation, and mantra chanting. The calm weather helps in concentration, making it ideal for spiritual practice.

Charity and Donations: With the arrival of winter, donating clothes, blankets, food grains, or money to the needy brings blessings. Donating Tulsi plants, Amla, cows, and food during this month is considered especially meritorious.

Restraint and Self-Control: Practicing self-discipline, speaking less, avoiding criticism and conflicts, and observing celibacy, is said to enhance willpower and inner strength.

Health and Spiritual Cleansing: According to scriptures, consuming Tulsi leaves with water on an empty stomach before sunrise helps prevent diseases throughout the year.

Mythological Connection

According to legend, Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, slayed the demon Tarakasura during this month. Tarakasura had obtained a boon that only Shiv ’s son could defeat him. Hence, the month is named after Lord Kartikeya, who became the commander of the divine army.

Major Festivals And Observances In Kartik Month 2025

October 10: Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth October 13: Ahoi Ashtami

Ahoi Ashtami October 17: Rama Ekadashi / Govatsa Dwadashi

Rama Ekadashi / Govatsa Dwadashi October 18: Dhanteras / Yam Deepdaan

Dhanteras / Yam Deepdaan October 19: Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti October 20: Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali

Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali October 21: Kartik Amavasya

Kartik Amavasya October 22: Annakut and Govardhan Puja

Annakut and Govardhan Puja October 23: Bhai Dooj (Yama Dwitiya)

Bhai Dooj (Yama Dwitiya) October 27 : Chhath Mahaparv

: Chhath Mahaparv October 31: Akshaya Kushmanda Navami

Akshaya Kushmanda Navami November 1: Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi November 5: Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]