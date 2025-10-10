According to the Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This auspicious festival, symbolising love, faith, and devotion, will be observed on Friday, October 10, 2025. It is considered one of the most sacred days for married women, as they fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity, and good health of their husbands.

On this day, women adorn themselves beautifully, worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Karva, and the Moon, and break their fast only after sighting the moon through a sieve. Here are some thoughtful messages and heartfelt wishes you can share with your wife this Karwa Chauth to make her feel extra special:

Thoughtful Karwa Chauth Messages To Share With Your Wife

You make every day of my life beautiful, but Karwa Chauth reminds me how truly blessed I am to have you.

Your love, devotion, and patience make our bond even stronger. Thank you for being my forever.

On this Karwa Chauth, I pray that our love keeps glowing brighter with each passing year.

Seeing you fast for my well-being fills my heart with gratitude and admiration.

Every moment spent with you feels like a blessing from the divine. Happy Karwa Chauth!

You complete me in every way, and today I promise to cherish you forever.

May the moonlight tonight remind us of our eternal love and togetherness.

Thank you for making our marriage a journey filled with warmth and endless love.

Your dedication inspires me to be a better husband every single day.

No words can express how deeply I value your love and commitment.

The way you observe this fast for me shows the purity of your heart.

Let’s celebrate our love today and always, Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.

Happy Karwa Chauth Wishes For Your Wife