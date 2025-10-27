Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to the Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated with immense devotion, this festival symbolises purity, gratitude, and prayers for health, prosperity, and happiness. As the divine rays of the setting and rising Sun fill the sky, it’s the perfect time to share heartfelt wishes and messages with your loved ones.

Here are 10 warm wishes and 10 heartfelt messages in English to send across social media this Chhath Puja 2025.

Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes

"May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya fill your home with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!"

"On this holy occasion, may the rising Sun bring good fortune and success into your life."

"May your prayers and offerings bring endless joy and serenity to your heart."

"This Chhath Puja, may your home shine with divine light and warmth."

"Sending heartfelt wishes for a Chhath Puja full of peace, purity, and positivity."

"As the Sun rises, may it fill your days with new hopes and golden opportunities."

"May Chhathi Maiya bless your family with good health and boundless happiness."

"Sending warm wishes on this auspicious day, may your devotion shine bright."

"As you offer Arghya, may your heart fill with divine energy and gratitude."

"Happy Chhath Puja 2025! May the festival bring eternal happiness and divine light into your world."

Chhath Puja 2025 Messages