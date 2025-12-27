×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionGuru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: 'Sava Lakh Se Ek Ladaun' — The Timeless Principles Of The Tenth Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: 'Sava Lakh Se Ek Ladaun' — The Timeless Principles Of The Tenth Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 will be observed on 27 December. Discover the powerful principles and legacy of the Tenth Sikh Guru who shaped the Khalsa.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 will be observed on 27 December, marking the birth anniversary of the Tenth Sikh Guru, whose life remains a shining example of courage, righteousness and selfless devotion. The spiritual call “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” continues to inspire millions, reminding humanity of the eternal victory of truth and divine will.

His legendary declaration, “Sava Lakh Se Ek Ladaun”, was not merely a battle cry, but a spiritual awakening that transformed ordinary individuals into fearless warriors of justice.

ALSO READ: Shaniwar Puja: Powerful Saturday Rituals That Reduce Sade Sati And Dhaiya And Bring Lasting Peace

The Spirit Behind “Sava Lakh Se Ek Ladaun”

This powerful statement reflected Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s belief that even a single righteous soul, guided by faith and discipline, can overcome overwhelming injustice. It became the foundation of the Khalsa Panth, an order of saint-soldiers dedicated to protecting humanity and upholding moral duty.

Founding Of The Khalsa: A Turning Point In Sikh History

In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Ji established the Khalsa, shaping a community rooted in equality, courage and service. Through the initiation ceremony of the Panj Pyare, he created a brotherhood bound not by birth, but by commitment to divine truth and fearless living.

Timeless Principles Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

  • Fearless Faith: True devotion, according to the Guru, meant standing unshaken before oppression, guided by unwavering faith in Waheguru.
  • Equality For All: He rejected all social divisions, teaching that humanity is one and every individual deserves dignity and respect.
  • Service To Humanity: Selfless service (Seva) was not optional — it was the spiritual duty of every seeker.
  • Moral Discipline: Through strict personal conduct and spiritual practice, Guru Gobind Singh Ji shaped individuals of unbreakable character.

Why His Teachings Remain Relevant Today

In a world still battling injustice, intolerance and fear, Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s vision of courage, compassion and moral clarity feels more necessary than ever. His life reminds us that spirituality is not about withdrawal, but about active engagement in building a just society.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sikhism Sikh Gurus Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Khalsa Panth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
News
'More Jobs, Incomes & Trade': New Zealand PM Luxon Welcomes FTA With India
'More Jobs, Incomes & Trade': New Zealand PM Luxon Welcomes FTA With India
World
Russia Launches Missiles & Drones At Kyiv Ahead Of Key Zelensky-Trump Meeting
Russia Launches Missiles & Drones At Kyiv Ahead Of Key Zelensky-Trump Meeting
Cricket
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date; Gill, Iyer Could Return
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Jaipur News: Violence Erupts Outside Mosque in Jaipur’s Chomu, Stone-Pelting Leaves Police Injured
Protest Outside Delhi HC in Unnao Rape Case, Victim Seeks Justice as Bail to Accused Sparks Outrage
Aftermath of Stone-Pelting Outside Jaipur Mosque: Police Action Continues, Streets Bear Marks of Violence
Jaipur News: Crackdown Intensifies in Jaipur as Police Selectively Detain Stone-Pelters After Mosque Violence
Rajasthan News: Police Begin Crackdown on Stone-Pelters After Violence Outside Jaipur Mosque
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget