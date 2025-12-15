Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2026: Griha Pravesh, the sacred housewarming ceremony, holds deep spiritual importance in Hindu tradition. Before stepping into a newly built or newly purchased home, performing Griha Pravesh Puja is considered essential to purify the space, remove negative energies, and invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings of prosperity and peace. Choosing the right Griha Pravesh Muhurat plays a crucial role in ensuring harmony, happiness, and long-term well-being in the household. Here is a detailed look at the auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat dates and timings for 2026 as per the Hindu Panchang.

Why Griha Pravesh Muhurat Is Important In Hindu Tradition

In Hindu dharm, entering a new home is not merely a physical act but a deeply spiritual one. Griha Pravesh Puja helps sanctify the house and aligns it with positive cosmic energies. Scriptures emphasise performing this ritual on an auspicious day to prevent Vastu dosha and unfavourable planetary influences. It is believed that a properly timed Griha Pravesh invites abundance, good health, and peace, while protecting the household from negativity and obstacles.

Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat Dates In 2026

February 2026

6 February: 12:23 AM to 1:18 AM (7 Feb)

12:23 AM to 1:18 AM (7 Feb) 11 February: 9:58 AM to 10:53 AM

9:58 AM to 10:53 AM 19 February: 8:52 PM to 6:55 AM (20 Feb)

8:52 PM to 6:55 AM (20 Feb) 20 February: 6:55 AM to 2:38 PM

6:55 AM to 2:38 PM 21 February: 1:00 PM to 7:07 PM

1:00 PM to 7:07 PM 25 February: 2:40 AM to 6:49 AM (26 Feb)

2:40 AM to 6:49 AM (26 Feb) 26 February: 6:49 AM to 12:11 PM

March 2026

4 March: 7:39 AM to 6:42 AM (5 Mar)

7:39 AM to 6:42 AM (5 Mar) 5 March: 6:42 AM to 8:17 AM

6:42 AM to 8:17 AM 6 March: 9:29 AM to 5:53 PM

9:29 AM to 5:53 PM 9 March: 11:27 PM to 6:37 AM (10 Mar)

11:27 PM to 6:37 AM (10 Mar) 13 March: 3:03 AM to 6:32 AM (14 Mar)

3:03 AM to 6:32 AM (14 Mar) 14 March: 6:32 AM to 4:49 AM (15 Mar)

April And May 2026

20 April: 5:51 AM to 7:27 AM

5:51 AM to 7:27 AM 4 May: 5:51 AM to 7:27 AM

5:51 AM to 7:27 AM 8 May: 12:21 PM to 9:20 PM

12:21 PM to 9:20 PM 13 May: 5:32 AM to 1:29 PM

June And July 2026

24 June: 5:25 AM to 1:59 PM

5:25 AM to 1:59 PM 26 June: 10:22 PM to 5:25 AM (27 Jun)

10:22 PM to 5:25 AM (27 Jun) 27 June: 5:25 AM to 10:11 PM

5:25 AM to 10:11 PM 1 July: 6:51 AM to 5:27 AM (2 Jul)

6:51 AM to 5:27 AM (2 Jul) 2 July: 5:27 AM to 9:27 AM

5:27 AM to 9:27 AM 6 July: 4:07 PM to 5:29 AM (7 Jul)

November 2026

11 November: 6:40 AM to 11:38 AM

6:40 AM to 11:38 AM 14 November: 8:24 AM to 11:23 AM

8:24 AM to 11:23 AM 20 November: 6:56 AM to 6:31 AM (21 Nov)

6:56 AM to 6:31 AM (21 Nov) 21 November: 4:56 AM to 5:54 AM (22 Nov)

4:56 AM to 5:54 AM (22 Nov) 25 November: 6:52 AM to 6:52 AM (26 Nov)

6:52 AM to 6:52 AM (26 Nov) 26 November: 6:52 AM to 5:47 PM

December 2026

2 December: 10:51 PM to 6:58 AM (3 Dec)

10:51 PM to 6:58 AM (3 Dec) 3 December: 6:58 AM to 9:23 AM

6:58 AM to 9:23 AM 4 December: 10:22 AM to 11:44 PM

10:22 AM to 11:44 PM 11 December: 3:04 AM to 7:04 AM (12 Dec)

3:04 AM to 7:04 AM (12 Dec) 12 December: 7:04 AM to 2:06 PM

7:04 AM to 2:06 PM 18 December: 11:14 PM to 7:09 AM (19 Dec)

11:14 PM to 7:09 AM (19 Dec) 19 December: 7:09 AM to 3:58 PM

7:09 AM to 3:58 PM 30 December: 7:13 AM to 12:36 PM

Best Months For Griha Pravesh According To Shastra

According to Hindu scriptures, the months of Magh, Phalgun, Vaishakh, and Jyeshth are considered most favourable for Griha Pravesh ceremonies. These months are believed to support stability, prosperity, and long-term peace in the household.

Auspicious Days And Tithis For Housewarming

Except Tuesdays, most weekdays are considered suitable for Griha Pravesh. However, in certain planetary conditions, Sundays and Saturdays may also be avoided. From a tithi perspective, Shukla Paksha’s Dwitiya, Tritiya, Panchami, Saptami, Dashami, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, and Trayodashi are regarded as highly auspicious. Amavasya and Purnima are strictly avoided.

Important Lagna And Planetary Considerations

Griha Pravesh should ideally be performed in a stable Lagna. Astrological texts suggest avoiding unfavourable solar positions in relation to one’s birth nakshatra, as planetary alignment significantly influences the long-term energy of the home.