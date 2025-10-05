Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025: Know Why Offering Besan Laddoos To Goddess Lakshmi Brings Wealth And Prosperity

Diwali 2025: Know Why Offering Besan Laddoos To Goddess Lakshmi Brings Wealth And Prosperity

Get to know the significance of offering besan laddoos to Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali 2025. Learn how this sweet offering attracts prosperity, happiness, and blessings in your home.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated during the Hindu month of Kartik and marks the victory of good over evil. Homes are illuminated with diyas, and devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. The festival also celebrates Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya, adding joy and spiritual significance to the celebrations.

One of the most cherished rituals during Diwali is offering sweets, especially besan laddoos, to Goddess Lakshmi. These sweets are believed to bring blessings, happiness, and abundance to the household.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know What To Buy On This Auspicious Day And Its Significance

The Significance Of Besan Laddoos In Lakshmi Puja

Besan laddoos are offered to Goddess Lakshmi because they are considered highly auspicious. They are made with pure ghee, symbolising prosperity, and are also dear to Lord Ganesh, who is worshipped alongside Lakshmi during Diwali.

Offering these laddoos is more than a tradition, it is a way to invite wealth, happiness, and positivity into the home. Sweet offerings represent the sweetness of life and the hope for a prosperous year ahead.

How Besan Laddoos Bring Prosperity And Fulfil Wishes

  • Invites Happiness And Wealth: Serving besan laddoos to Lakshmi and Ganesha is believed to attract good fortune and financial stability.
  • Symbol Of Auspiciousness: Laddoos represent joy, success, and prosperity in Hindu tradition.
  • Pleasing Lord Ganesh: Since Ganesha loves laddoos, offering them during Diwali ensures his blessings for the family’s well-being.
  • Enhances Spiritual Energy: The ritual fosters positive vibes in the home, creating an atmosphere of peace and abundance.
  • Fulfils Wishes: Devotees believe that sincere offerings can help fulfil their heartfelt desires and bring divine blessings.

Offering besan laddoos during Diwali Puja is a simple yet powerful way to invite happiness, financial growth, and spiritual harmony into your home.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Diwali 2025 Diwali 2025 Date Laxmi Puja Muhurat
Read more
