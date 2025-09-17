Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionGoverdhan Puja 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

Goverdhan Puja 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

Govardhan Puja 2025 will be celebrated on 22 October, a day after Diwali. Know its date, significance, rituals, and the auspicious muhurat timings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:25 PM (IST)

Govardhan Puja 2025: Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut, is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated the day after Diwali. According to the Hindu Panchang, in 2025 the festival will be observed on 22 October, marking the Kartik Shukla Pratipada tithi. Rooted in the traditions of Brajbhumi, the festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the villagers of Gokul from torrential rains. Over the centuries, Govardhan Puja has spread across India and is now widely observed as a festival of gratitude, prosperity, and devotion.

ALSO READ: When Is Dhanteras In 2025? Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat For Puja, Shopping, And More

Govardhan Puja 2025 Date And Muhurat 

  • Kartik Shukla Pratipada Tithi Begins: 21 October 2025, 5:54 PM
  • Kartik Shukla Pratipada Tithi Ends: 22 October 2025, 8:16 PM
  • Morning Muhurat: 6:26 AM – 8:42 AM
  • Evening Muhurat: 3:29 PM – 5:44 PM

These timings are considered highly auspicious for performing rituals and making offerings to Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja 2025 Significance

The origins of Govardhan Puja date back to Gokul, where Lord Krishna encouraged the people to worship nature and Govardhan Hill instead of appeasing Lord Indra. When Indra unleashed heavy rains, Krishna lifted the hill on his little finger, giving shelter to the villagers and cattle. This act symbolises humility, devotion, and the importance of respecting nature’s power.

Rituals Of Govardhan Puja

On this day, devotees clean and decorate their homes, shops, and workplaces. Special prayers are offered to Govardhan Hill, cows, and Lord Krishna. In many regions, symbolic representations of Govardhan Parvat are created from cow dung and worshipped with flowers and rituals.

Annakut Bhog Offering

A central part of Govardhan Puja is the Annakut, which literally means “mountain of food”. Devotees prepare and offer 56 varieties of vegetarian dishes and sweets, known as Chhappan Bhog, to Lord Krishna. These include:

  • Cooked Items: Dal, rice, kadi, vegetables
  • Sweet Dishes: Halwa, kheer, laddoo, pedas, barfi, jalebi
  • Fruits: Banana, orange, pomegranate, custard apple
  • Spicy And Savoury Dishes: Raita, bhujia, pickles, chutneys

This grand offering symbolises gratitude for nature’s abundance and blessings.

Why Govardhan Puja Is Important

The festival is more than a ritual; it is a reminder of the bond between humans and nature. By worshipping Govardhan and offering Annakut, devotees express thankfulness for the food, shelter, and protection provided by nature. It also reflects the teachings of Lord Krishna, who urged humanity to live with humility and respect for the natural world.

In 2025, the unique celebration of Govardhan Puja right after Diwali will once again bring together faith, gratitude, and devotion, making it a truly special occasion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govardhan Puja Significance Govardhan Puja 2025 Govardhan Puja Rituals
Read more
