Govardhan Puja 2025: Auspicious Timings And Key Guidelines To Celebrate This Festival

HomeReligionGovardhan Puja 2025: Auspicious Timings And Key Guidelines To Celebrate This Festival

Observing some special rituals with devotion and following traditional guidelines on govardhan puja, is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings from Lord Krishna.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After Diwali, the festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated with devotion and joy. On this day, devotees create symbolic representations of Govardhan Hill and Lord Krishna using cow dung in their homes, courtyards, or open spaces, and offer prayers.

This year, Govardhan Puja will be observed on Wednesday, 22 October 2025. The auspicious time for performing the puja is from 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM, giving devotees 1 hour and 16 minutes to conduct the rituals properly. Observing certain customs during the puja is considered highly auspicious.

ALSO READ: Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes With Your Family And Friends

Key Guidelines For Govardhan Puja

Celebrate Together:
Govardhan Puja is more auspicious when performed in the company of family and friends rather than alone. However, participants are advised not to wear black clothing during the rituals.

Parikrama (Circumambulation):
Performing the parikrama of Govardhan Hill is an important part of the puja. Devotees should walk barefoot during the circumambulation and not leave it halfway, as completing the parikrama is considered highly beneficial.

Respect For Cow:
On Govardhan Puja, it is essential not to disturb or harm cows. Caring for and serving cows on this day is regarded as a virtuous act, and neglecting them may displease Lord Krishna.

Dietary Restrictions:
Devotees should avoid tamasic and non-vegetarian food during the festival. Consumption of intoxicants such as alcohol and cigarettes is strictly prohibited, ensuring the day is observed in a pure and sacred manner.

Observing these rituals with devotion and following the traditional guidelines is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings from Lord Krishna.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Govardhan Puja Govardhan Puja Timing Govardhan Puja Celebration Things To Avoid Govardhan Puja
