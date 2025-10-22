The third festival of the five-day Diwali celebrations, Govardhan Puja, is being observed today on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This auspicious festival is deeply connected to Lord Krishna’s divine act of lifting the Govardhan mountain on his little finger to protect the people of Gokul from Lord Indra’s wrath, a story beautifully narrated in the Shrimad Bhagwat Puran.

The day also symbolises gratitude towards cows and nature, reflecting harmony between humans and the environment. On this day, devotees worship a symbolic Govardhan hill made from cow dung and offer ‘Annakoot Bhog’ to Lord Krishna. As the nation gears up to celebrate this festival of devotion and prosperity, here are some warm messages and wishes to share with your loved ones.

Govardhan Puja Messages To Share:

May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity, happiness, and a heart full of devotion. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Let’s celebrate the divine bond between nature and humanity this Govardhan Puja.

On this sacred day, may the blessings of Lord Krishna fill your home with love and joy.

Celebrate Govardhan Puja with faith, gratitude, and togetherness. Jai Shri Krishna!

May the mountain of Govardhan protect you from every storm of life.

This Govardhan Puja, let’s honour the beauty of nature and the kindness of Lord Krishna.

Light up your life with devotion and faith, Happy Govardhan Puja!

Wishing you a festival filled with divine blessings and sweet memories.

May the grace of Lord Krishna bring peace, health, and happiness to your family.

Celebrate Govardhan Puja by spreading love, positivity, and spiritual energy all around.

Wishes To Share On Govardhan Puja: