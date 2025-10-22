Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes With Your Family And Friends

Celebrate the divine festival of Govardhan Puja 2025 with these heartfelt messages, honouring Lord Krishna’s Govardhan Leela, gratitude towards nature, and the spirit of prosperity and togetherness.

Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 07:27 AM (IST)
The third festival of the five-day Diwali celebrations, Govardhan Puja, is being observed today on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This auspicious festival is deeply connected to Lord Krishna’s divine act of lifting the Govardhan mountain on his little finger to protect the people of Gokul from Lord Indra’s wrath, a story beautifully narrated in the Shrimad Bhagwat Puran.

The day also symbolises gratitude towards cows and nature, reflecting harmony between humans and the environment. On this day, devotees worship a symbolic Govardhan hill made from cow dung and offer ‘Annakoot Bhog’ to Lord Krishna. As the nation gears up to celebrate this festival of devotion and prosperity, here are some warm messages and wishes to share with your loved ones.

Govardhan Puja Messages To Share:

  • May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity, happiness, and a heart full of devotion. Happy Govardhan Puja!
  • Let’s celebrate the divine bond between nature and humanity this Govardhan Puja.
  • On this sacred day, may the blessings of Lord Krishna fill your home with love and joy.
  • Celebrate Govardhan Puja with faith, gratitude, and togetherness. Jai Shri Krishna!
  • May the mountain of Govardhan protect you from every storm of life.
  • This Govardhan Puja, let’s honour the beauty of nature and the kindness of Lord Krishna.
  • Light up your life with devotion and faith, Happy Govardhan Puja!
  • Wishing you a festival filled with divine blessings and sweet memories.
  • May the grace of Lord Krishna bring peace, health, and happiness to your family.
  • Celebrate Govardhan Puja by spreading love, positivity, and spiritual energy all around.

Wishes To Share On Govardhan Puja:

  • Wishing you a blessed Govardhan Puja! May Lord Krishna shower his choicest blessings on you and your loved ones.
  • May this Govardhan Puja bring you joy, wealth, and success in all your endeavors.
  • On this auspicious day, may your life be filled with devotion and your heart with peace.
  • May Lord Govardhan protect you from troubles and bless you with abundance.
  • Wishing you endless happiness and prosperity this Govardhan Puja.
  • Let the divine blessings of Shri Krishna remove all negativity from your life.
  • May your home be filled with light, love, and divine energy this Govardhan Puja.
  • Wishing you and your family a spiritually fulfilling and joyful celebration.
  • May the blessings of Govardhan Mountain bring strength and stability to your life.
  • Jai Shri Krishna! May your days ahead be filled with faith, fortune, and happiness.
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 07:27 AM (IST)
