Kurukshetra Gita Mahotsav 2025: Know Why This Sacred Land Draws Lakhs Of Devotees Every Year

Kurukshetra Gita Mahotsav 2025: Kurukshetra is witnessing a powerful wave of spiritual energy as thousands of devotees arrive for the International Gita Mahotsav 2025. The annual celebration, which began on 15 November, has turned the ancient land into a hub of devotion, cultural programmes, and sacred rituals. The festival will conclude on 5 December 2025, marking three weeks of spiritual gatherings at one of India’s most revered religious destinations.

ALSO READ: December 2025 To Witness Three Ekadashis: Check-Out The Dates, Auspicious Timing For Puja, And More

The Land Where The Bhagavad Gita Was First Revealed

Kurukshetra holds a profound place in Indian history and spirituality. It is believed to be the very ground where Lord Krishna delivered the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjun before the Mahabharat war. This divine moment has made Kurukshetra a symbol of wisdom, duty, and righteousness. Devotees say that stepping into this land instantly instils a deep sense of peace and devotion, which is why the Gita Mahotsav is celebrated here every year to share this eternal knowledge with the world.

Gita Mahotsav Extended To 21 Days This Year

Traditionally, the festival ran for 18 days, representing the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita and the 18-day long Mahabharat war. However, the 2025 edition has been extended to 21 days to accommodate a larger number of visitors and spiritual activities. Cultural performances, Gita readings, exhibitions, and devotional rituals are drawing devotees from across India and abroad, making this year’s Mahotsav more vibrant than ever.

Why Kurukshetra Is Considered A Sacred Pilgrimage

Often referred to as Dharmakshetra, Kurukshetra is described in ancient scriptures as a ‘punyabhoomi,' a land of virtue and merit. This is the place where Krishna guided Arjuna towards his life’s purpose and redefined the principles of karma, knowledge, and devotion. The sacred geography of Kurukshetra includes several revered sites such as Brahma Sarovar, Bhishma Kund, Sthaneshwar Mahadev Temple, Jyotisar, and the Lakshmi Narayan Temple.

According to belief, bathing, charity, and worship performed here hold the same merit as visiting major pilgrimage sites. This spiritual significance continues to attract lakhs of devotees every year, especially during the Gita Mahotsav.