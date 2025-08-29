Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Dates, Significance, And All About The Immersion Of Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan holds deep significance, it is believed that offering prayers with full devotion pleases Lord Ganesha, who removes all hurdles in life and grants happiness and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated festivals in Hinduism, begins on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. The festival continues for 10 days, concluding on Chaturdashi Tithi, and is marked with grand celebrations across the country. During this period, devotees worship Lord Ganesha with devotion and rituals, seeking his blessings for prosperity and the removal of obstacles.

Significance Of Ganesh Visarjan

In Hindu tradition, not only the arrival of Lord Ganesha but also his Visarjan (immersion) holds deep significance. It is believed that offering prayers with full devotion pleases Lord Ganesha, who then removes all major hurdles in life and grants happiness and prosperity. However, immersion should be performed at an auspicious time; otherwise, the benefits of the worship may not be fully attained.

Ganesh Visarjan Vidhi

Lord Ganesha should be worshipped with the Shodashopachara Vidhi (16-step ritual worship). This pleases Lord Ganesha and ensures well-being in the devotee’s life. Just as rituals and traditions are followed with devotion during the festival, immersion should also be carried out at an auspicious time to ensure auspicious results.

The 16 steps of worship ritual include:

  • Dhyanam: meditation of Lord Shiva/Ganesha.
  • Avahanam: invoking the deity.
  • Padyam: offering water to wash the feet.
  • Arghyam: offering water for head purification.
  • Achamaniyam: offering water for sipping.
  • Godugdha Snanam: bathing with cow’s milk.
  • Dadhi Snanam: bathing with curd.
  • Ghrita Snanam: bathing with ghee.
  • Madhu Snanam: bathing with honey.
  • Sharkara Snanam: bathing with sugar.
  • Shuddhodaka Snanam: bathing with pure water.
  • Vastram: offering sacred clothes.
  • Yagyopavitam: offering the holy thread.
  • Gandhah: applying sandal paste.
  • Akshatah: offering rice grains (Akshata).
  • Pushpani: offering flowers and garlands.

Auspicious Dates For Ganesh Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin on Chaturthi Tithi and continue for 10 days, ending with Anant Chaturdashi, the day when Ganesh Visarjan is traditionally performed.

However, devotees who wish to perform the immersion earlier can also do so. Apart from Anant Chaturdashi, Visarjan can be done on Panchami Tithi or Ashtami Tithi as well. Performing immersion on these dates is not considered inauspicious.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Ganesh Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Ganesh Visarjan Significance Ganesh Visarjan Dates Ganesh Visarjan Ritual
