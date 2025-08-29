Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Visarjan On Third Day: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Significance, And All

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Third Day: Check auspicious muhurat, rituals, and significance of Ganesha immersion on August 29, 2025.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 06:48 AM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, dedicated to Lord Ganesha – the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity. The ten-day festival begins with the installation of beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and pandals, followed by daily prayers, bhajans, and offerings. While the final immersion, known as Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan, is considered the most significant, many devotees also perform visarjan earlier. Traditionally, immersions are done on one and a half days (Gauri Visarjan), the 3rd day, 5th day, 7th day, and finally the 10th or 11th day. Each visarjan carries its own religious significance, with odd-day immersions being considered highly auspicious.

Third Day Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Date And Muhurat

In 2025, the third day Ganesha Visarjan falls on Friday, August 29, 2025. According to the Panchang, the following auspicious Choghadiya Muhurats are best for immersion rituals in India:

  • Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 05:58 AM to 10:46 AM
  • Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 12:22 PM to 01:58 PM
  • Afternoon Muhurat (Chara): 05:10 PM to 06:46 PM
  • Night Muhurat (Labha): 09:34 PM to 10:58 PM
  • Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 12:22 AM to 04:34 AM (August 30)

These timings ensure that devotees can perform visarjan with maximum auspiciousness and blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Rituals Of Third Day Ganesh Visarjan

The visarjan begins with a small puja at home or pandal, where devotees offer flowers, modaks, and prayers to Lord Ganesha. After performing aarti, the idol is taken in a procession accompanied by chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', music, and dance. Devotees immerse the idol in a river, pond, or sea, symbolising Lord Ganesha’s return to Mount Kailash and the removal of obstacles from their lives.

Significance Of Third Day Visarjan

While Anant Chaturdashi marks the grand culmination of the festival, the third day visarjan holds its own importance. Many families prefer immersing their idol on this day, considering it an auspicious time to seek Ganesha’s blessings for prosperity and new beginnings. It represents a balance between devotion and practicality, especially for those who cannot celebrate for the entire ten days.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 06:47 AM (IST)
