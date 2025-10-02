Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is not just a celebration of good triumphing over evil but also a deeply spiritual day of giving in Hindu tradition. Observed on the tenth day of the bright half of the month of Ashwin in the Hindu calendar, this festival holds immense religious and cultural significance. Scriptures mention that donations made on Vijayadashami are considered especially powerful, bringing blessings, prosperity, and peace. But just as there are sacred items to offer, there are also certain things that should never be donated on this day.

Let’s explore what to donate on Dussehra 2025 to attract prosperity and what offerings should be avoided for harmony in life.

ALSO READ: October 9 Or 10? Here's When Karwa Chauth Will Be Celebrated This Year

Donations That Bring Prosperity On Vijayadashami

On Dussehra, secret donations (gupt daan) are believed to yield the highest spiritual merit. Giving discreetly to the needy or to priests can help remove poverty from one’s home and invite peace and abundance.

Yellow Clothes For Progress: Offering yellow clothes on Vijayadashami is considered extremely auspicious. When wrapped with a coconut and donated, it is believed to bring success and growth in business or professional life.

Offering yellow clothes on Vijayadashami is considered extremely auspicious. When wrapped with a coconut and donated, it is believed to bring success and growth in business or professional life. White Clothes For Peace: White symbolises calm and purity. Donating white garments such as dhotis, kurtas, saris, or simple fabric is said to bring serenity and peace of mind. Scriptures also mention that offering sacred janeu to Brahmins on this day multiplies blessings and brings wealth.

White symbolises calm and purity. Donating white garments such as dhotis, kurtas, saris, or simple fabric is said to bring serenity and peace of mind. Scriptures also mention that offering sacred janeu to Brahmins on this day multiplies blessings and brings wealth. Donating Grains For Abundance: In Hinduism, ‘anna daan' is regarded as the greatest form of charity. Donating rice, wheat, or other grains on Vijayadashami ensures that one’s household remains abundant and full of blessings throughout the year.

Gold And Knowledge Donations: Those with means are encouraged to donate gold on Dussehra, which symbolises prosperity and stability in life. Even more powerful is the donation of knowledge. Distributing books, pens, or notebooks to underprivileged children spreads the light of education and is considered one of the highest forms of giving.

Things You Should Never Donate On Dussehra

Just as there are sacred donations, there are also restrictions on what not to give.

Items such as iron weapons or sharp tools should be avoided as they are believed to bring negativity and discord in the family.

Similarly, although turmeric is generally auspicious, donating it on Vijayadashami is discouraged as it can weaken the planet Jupiter in one’s horoscope.

Leather items, including belts, shoes, or bags, are also forbidden as they are regarded as impure in Hindu tradition. Offering such items on Dussehra is believed to invite misfortune rather than blessings.

Vijayadashami is a powerful day that blends devotion with charity. By making the right donations, whether food, clothes, or knowledge,you invite prosperity, peace, and divine blessings into your life. At the same time, avoiding inauspicious offerings ensures that the positive energy of the festival remains strong. This Dussehra 2025, may your sacred donations bring abundance, stability, and happiness to your home.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]