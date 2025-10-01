October 9 Or 10? Here's When Karwa Chauth Will Be Celebrated This Year

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionOctober 9 Or 10? Here's When Karwa Chauth Will Be Celebrated This Year

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu fast celebrating the love and bond between husband and wife. The day features puja and the auspicious moon sighting to conclude the fast.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu fast that symbolises the unbreakable bond of love between husband and wife. Observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life, health, and well-being of their husbands. Devotees perform rituals for Lord Ganesha, Karwa Mata, and the Moon, and the fast is concluded after the husband offers water to the wife following the moon sighting.

Exact Date Of Karwa Chauth 2025

According to the Panchang, this year, the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik will begin on October 9, 2025, at 10:54 PM and end on October 10, 2025, at 7:38 PM. Therefore, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 10, 2025.

On the day of Karwa Chauth, the auspicious muhurat for performing the puja will be from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM, giving married women a total of 1 hour and 14 minutes to complete the rituals. 

Karwa Chauth Puja And Moonrise Timings

  • Puja Muhurat: 5:57 PM – 7:11 PM
  • Moonrise Timing: 8:13 PM

Significance Of Karwa Chauth

The importance of Karwa Chauth is mentioned in several Puranas, including Vamana, Narada, and Padma Purana. Observing this fast is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune, and it is said to increase the lifespan of both husband and wife. The tradition of fasting for the husband’s long life dates back to the Satya Yuga. During the Treta Yuga, kings like Ikshvaku, Prithu, and Harishchandra observed this fast, and in the Dvapara Yuga, Draupadi, wife of the Pandavas, also followed this ritual.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Karwa Chauth Moon Time Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth Date Karwa Chauth Puja Timing
Sponsored Links by Taboola
