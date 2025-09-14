Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionDurga Visarjan 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Vijayadashami

Durga Visarjan 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Vijayadashami

Durga Visarjan 2025 will be observed on 2 October with Vijayadashami. Know the puja muhurat, rituals, significance, and Sindoor Khela traditions of this sacred Hindu festival.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Durga Visarjan 2025: The sacred festival of Sharadiya Navratri in 2025 will commence on 22 September and conclude with Durga Visarjan on 2 October 2025. This year, Navratri will last for ten days instead of nine, coinciding with the celebration of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. Durga Visarjan symbolises bidding farewell to Goddess Durga after days of devotion, worship and celebrations.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: On Which Vahan Is Goddess Durga Arriving This Year? Know Its Significance

Durga Visarjan 2025 Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the immersion of the idol is performed on Ashwin Shukla Dashami. If Shravan Nakshatra coincides with Dashami during the morning, the morning hours are considered highly auspicious.

  • Ashwin Shukla Dashami Begins: 1 October 2025, 07:01 PM
  • Ashwin Shukla Dashami Ends: 2 October 2025, 07:10 PM
  • Durga Visarjan Muhurat: 2 October 2025, 06:15 AM – 08:37 AM
  • Shravan Nakshatra Starts: 2 October 2025, 09:13 AM
  • Shravan Nakshatra Ends: 3 October 2025, 09:34 AM

Navratri Vrat Paran After Visarjan

Durga Visarjan also marks the conclusion of the Navratri fast. On this day, devotees perform the final puja, offer bhog, apply sindoor, and then immerse the idol of the Goddess. The fast is broken (Vrat Paran) after the visarjan. In 2025, the Navratri Vrat Paran will be observed on 2 October after 06:15 AM.

Durga Visarjan 2025 Vidhi

  • Wake up during Brahma Muhurat and complete daily rituals with a holy bath.
  • Perform a proper puja, offer bhog and sindoor to Goddess Durga. Married women also apply sindoor to themselves as part of the ritual.
  • Conduct the aarti with devotion.
  • Amidst chants and devotional hymns, the idol of Goddess Durga is carried to a river or water body for immersion.

Significance Of Vijayadashami And Sindoor Khela

Durga Visarjan is symbolic of Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. On this day, especially among the Bengali community, women participate in the vibrant Sindoor Khela tradition, where married women apply vermilion on each other and exchange blessings for prosperity and happiness.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Muhurat Durga Puja 2025 Durga Visarjan 2025 Vijayadashami Rituals
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Slams Congress In Assam, Says 'It Backs Pak Terrorists instead of Supporting Army'
PM Modi Slams Congress In Assam, Says 'It Backs Pak Terrorists instead of Supporting Army'
World
Nepal PM Sushila Karki Declares Gen Z Protest Victims As Martyrs, Announces Aid
Nepal PM Sushila Karki Declares Gen Z Protest Victims As Martyrs, Announces Aid
India
Pakistan Funding Reconstruction Of LeT Headquarters Destroyed In Op Sindoor: Intel Report
Pakistan Funding Reconstruction Of LeT Headquarters Destroyed In Op Sindoor: Intel Report
World
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget