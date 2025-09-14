Durga Visarjan 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Vijayadashami

Durga Visarjan 2025: The sacred festival of Sharadiya Navratri in 2025 will commence on 22 September and conclude with Durga Visarjan on 2 October 2025. This year, Navratri will last for ten days instead of nine, coinciding with the celebration of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. Durga Visarjan symbolises bidding farewell to Goddess Durga after days of devotion, worship and celebrations.

Durga Visarjan 2025 Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the immersion of the idol is performed on Ashwin Shukla Dashami. If Shravan Nakshatra coincides with Dashami during the morning, the morning hours are considered highly auspicious.

Ashwin Shukla Dashami Begins: 1 October 2025, 07:01 PM

1 October 2025, 07:01 PM Ashwin Shukla Dashami Ends: 2 October 2025, 07:10 PM

2 October 2025, 07:10 PM Durga Visarjan Muhurat: 2 October 2025, 06:15 AM – 08:37 AM

2 October 2025, 06:15 AM – 08:37 AM Shravan Nakshatra Starts: 2 October 2025, 09:13 AM

2 October 2025, 09:13 AM Shravan Nakshatra Ends: 3 October 2025, 09:34 AM

Navratri Vrat Paran After Visarjan

Durga Visarjan also marks the conclusion of the Navratri fast. On this day, devotees perform the final puja, offer bhog, apply sindoor, and then immerse the idol of the Goddess. The fast is broken (Vrat Paran) after the visarjan. In 2025, the Navratri Vrat Paran will be observed on 2 October after 06:15 AM.

Durga Visarjan 2025 Vidhi

Wake up during Brahma Muhurat and complete daily rituals with a holy bath.

Perform a proper puja, offer bhog and sindoor to Goddess Durga. Married women also apply sindoor to themselves as part of the ritual.

Conduct the aarti with devotion.

Amidst chants and devotional hymns, the idol of Goddess Durga is carried to a river or water body for immersion.

Significance Of Vijayadashami And Sindoor Khela

Durga Visarjan is symbolic of Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. On this day, especially among the Bengali community, women participate in the vibrant Sindoor Khela tradition, where married women apply vermilion on each other and exchange blessings for prosperity and happiness.