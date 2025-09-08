Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga which will begin this year on September 22, 2025 (Monday). Devotees believe that during these auspicious days, Goddess Durga blesses those who worship her with true devotion, filling their lives with happiness and prosperity. This year, the festival will be observed for a complete ten days, culminating with Vijayadashami on October 2, 2025.

Auspicious Dates And Timings Of Shardiya Navratri 2025:

According to the Shrimad Devi Bhagwat Mahapurana, the arrival and departure of the Goddess are determined by the day on which Navratri begins and ends.

Navratri begins: September 22, 2025 (Monday)

September 22, 2025 (Monday) Navratri ends: October 2, 2025 (Thursday – Vijayadashami)

Since Hindu festivals and fasts are observed based on udaya tithi (sunrise date), the Pratipada tithi for Navratri will be considered on September 22.

Pratipada begins: 22 September 2025, 1:23 AM

22 September 2025, 1:23 AM Pratipada ends: 23 September 2025, 2:55 AM

This year’s Navratri will be celebrated for the full nine days, with Durga Navami on October 1 and Dussehra on October 2.

Goddess Durga’s Arrival On Elephant

The mode of transport on which Goddess Durga arrives and departs carries symbolic meaning. Since Navratri commences on a Monday, it is believed that the Goddess will arrive on an elephant, which is considered highly auspicious. Additionally, this year, her arrival coincides with Hasta Nakshatra, adding further significance to the festival.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat

The festival will begin with Kalash Sthapana on September 22, performed at auspicious timings:

Morning Muhurat: 6:09 AM to 8:06 AM

6:09 AM to 8:06 AM Afternoon Muhurat: 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM

10-Days Celebration Of Shardiya Navratri 2025

In 2025, Navratri will be observed for ten days instead of the usual nine due to the presence of Tritiya Tithi on both September 24 and 25. As a result, Maha Navami will fall on October 1, followed by Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami on October 2.

On Maha Navami, devotees will perform worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, Kanya Pujan, and Havan before bidding farewell to the Goddess.