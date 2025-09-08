Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionShardiya Navratri 2025: On Which Vahan Is Goddess Durga Arriving This Year? Know Its Significance

Shardiya Navratri 2025: On Which Vahan Is Goddess Durga Arriving This Year? Know Its Significance

Sharadiya Navratri 2025 will begin on September 22 and will conclude on October 2 with Vijayadashami.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 06:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga which will begin this year on September 22, 2025 (Monday). Devotees believe that during these auspicious days, Goddess Durga blesses those who worship her with true devotion, filling their lives with happiness and prosperity. This year, the festival will be observed for a complete ten days, culminating with Vijayadashami on October 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025 To Begin On September 22: Check Out The Dates For Ashtami, Navami, And Durga Visarjan

Auspicious Dates And Timings Of Shardiya Navratri 2025:

According to the Shrimad Devi Bhagwat Mahapurana, the arrival and departure of the Goddess are determined by the day on which Navratri begins and ends.

  • Navratri begins: September 22, 2025 (Monday)
  • Navratri ends: October 2, 2025 (Thursday – Vijayadashami)

Since Hindu festivals and fasts are observed based on udaya tithi (sunrise date), the Pratipada tithi for Navratri will be considered on September 22.

  • Pratipada begins: 22 September 2025, 1:23 AM
  • Pratipada ends: 23 September 2025, 2:55 AM

This year’s Navratri will be celebrated for the full nine days, with Durga Navami on October 1 and Dussehra on October 2.

Goddess Durga’s Arrival On Elephant

The mode of transport on which Goddess Durga arrives and departs carries symbolic meaning. Since Navratri commences on a Monday, it is believed that the Goddess will arrive on an elephant, which is considered highly auspicious. Additionally, this year, her arrival coincides with Hasta Nakshatra, adding further significance to the festival.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat

The festival will begin with Kalash Sthapana on September 22, performed at auspicious timings:

  • Morning Muhurat: 6:09 AM to 8:06 AM
  • Afternoon Muhurat: 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM

10-Days Celebration Of Shardiya Navratri 2025

In 2025, Navratri will be observed for ten days instead of the usual nine due to the presence of Tritiya Tithi on both September 24 and 25. As a result, Maha Navami will fall on October 1, followed by Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami on October 2.

On Maha Navami, devotees will perform worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, Kanya Pujan, and Havan before bidding farewell to the Goddess.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 06:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja 2025 Dussehra 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Navratri 2025 Dates Goddess Durga Arrival Vehicle Navratri Muhurat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
World
Trump Confirms US Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
Trump Confirms US Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
India
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
World
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget