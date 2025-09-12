Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga Puja 2025: The Hindu Mythological Tale Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasur Mardini

Durga Puja 2025: The Hindu Mythological Tale Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasur Mardini

Read the mythological story of how Goddess Durga emerged as Mahishasur Mardini, the divine force who defeated the demon Mahishasur.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Durga Puja is celebrated with devotion, splendour, and cultural richness across India and beyond. At its heart lies the powerful story of Goddess Durga, who took the form of Mahishasur Mardini, the destroyer of the buffalo demon Mahishasur. This timeless tale from Hindu mythology is not just about a divine battle but also about the triumph of righteousness, courage, and feminine strength over destructive forces.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025 — The Powerful Symbolism Of Maa Durga’s Lion And Weapons

The Rise Of Mahishasur And The Gods’ Distress

According to ancient scriptures, Mahishasur, the buffalo demon, was granted immense powers through penance. He was blessed with a boon that he could not be killed by any man or god, which made him extremely arrogant. Drunk with power, he unleashed chaos across the three worlds, defeating gods, occupying heaven, and spreading fear among mortals. The deities, powerless against him, sought help from the supreme trinity, Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiv. It was then that a divine plan emerged, leading to the creation of a supreme goddess.

The combined energies of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiv, along with other gods, gave birth to a radiant warrior, Durga. Each god contributed a unique weapon, Shiv gave a trident, Vishnu bestowed a discus, Varun a conch, and Agni a spear. Mounted on a ferocious lion, Durga symbolised Shakti, the divine feminine energy, embodying courage, wisdom, and unmatched strength. She took birth with a single purpose, to end the tyranny of Mahishasur.

The Fierce Battle With Mahishasur

The clash between Durga and Mahishasur lasted for nine days and nights. The battle was filled with fierce combat, divine weapons, and cosmic energy. Mahishasur transformed into various forms, buffalo, lion, elephant, and human, yet none could withstand Durga’s might. On the tenth day, with her trident, she struck Mahishasur, ending his reign of terror. This moment immortalised Durga as Mahishasur Mardini, the slayer of Mahishasur.

Significance Of The Mythology In Durga Puja

The story of Durga's victory over Mahishasur symbolises the eternal triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. During Durga Puja, devotees worship her not just as a goddess but as a source of strength, resilience, and inspiration in everyday struggles.

The festival celebrates the power of the divine feminine, reminding humanity that righteousness and courage will always overcome tyranny.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Mythology Durga Puja 2025 Goddess Durga Mahishasura Mardini Story
Read more
