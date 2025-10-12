Diwali 2025: Pushya Nakshatra Muhurat For Shopping, Gold, Property, And New Beginnings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Diwali 2025: Diwali 2025 is just around the corner, and the auspicious Pushya Nakshatra muhurat is set to bless devotees with prosperity and success. Falling on 14 and 15 October, this celestial alignment is considered highly favourable for shopping, property investments, and starting new ventures. Celebrated across India as a festival of wealth and light, Diwali is also a time for thoughtful planning, particularly when it comes to purchasing gold, silver, vehicles, and other valuable assets. Experts say that conducting transactions during Pushya Nakshatra enhances long-term benefits, ensuring blessings of Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in the household.

Pushya Nakshatra Muhurat For Diwali 2025 Shopping

Pushya Nakshatra is often called the “king of nakshatras,” known for bestowing stability, prosperity, and auspicious outcomes. In 2025, the Pushya Nakshatra muhurat begins on 14 October at 11:54 AM and continues until 15 October at 12:00 PM. This period is particularly auspicious for buying gold, silver, household essentials, electronics, and property. Investments made during this muhurat are said to yield long-lasting wealth and good fortune.

During this period, both movable and immovable assets receive the blessings of this auspicious alignment. Gold and silver purchases are especially encouraged, as they symbolise the arrival of Mahalakshmi. Real estate transactions, including homes and commercial property, as well as vehicle purchases, are also highly favourable. Additionally, this is a perfect time to start a new business venture, invest in electronics, or refresh accounts and ledgers for financial growth.

Planetary Influence And Significance

Pushya Nakshatra is governed by Saturn, with Jupiter as the deity, amplifying the potential for wealth, success, and prosperity. Transactions conducted during this period are free from defects and often succeed quickly. Even in times when the stock market may show volatility, investments made during Pushya Nakshatra are believed to benefit in the long term. Special significance is attributed to days when Pushya falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, making this Diwali period particularly powerful for initiating auspicious activities.

Moreover, the influence of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon ensures that purchases of gold, silver, and household items bring both spiritual and material benefits. Traditional rituals, such as Mahalakshmi Puja, gain added potency when combined with these muhurats, creating an ideal time for welcoming wealth, prosperity, and happiness into the home.

Best Items To Purchase During Diwali 2025 Pushya Nakshatra

Gold And Silver: Jewellery, coins, and ornaments bring long-lasting prosperity.

Jewellery, coins, and ornaments bring long-lasting prosperity. Property: Residential and commercial property investments for financial security.

Residential and commercial property investments for financial security. Vehicles: Cars, bikes, and electric vehicles purchased during this muhurat are auspicious.

Cars, bikes, and electric vehicles purchased during this muhurat are auspicious. Electronics And Appliances: Fridges, TVs, washing machines, and laptops for smooth domestic and professional life.

Fridges, TVs, washing machines, and laptops for smooth domestic and professional life. New Business Ventures: Start-ups and new projects initiated now benefit from celestial blessings.

By aligning purchases and investments with Pushya Nakshatra, devotees not only follow traditional wisdom but also set the stage for wealth and stability throughout the year.