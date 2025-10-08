Dev Diwali 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals, And More
Experience Dev Diwali 2025 in Varanasi: Date, significance, rituals, and how the ghats of the Ganga light up with millions of diyas. Celebrate the festival of divine lights and devotion.
Dev Diwali 2025: Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, transforms into a glowing city of devotion during Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepawali. Celebrated fifteen days after the traditional Diwali, this festival marks the descent of gods to Earth and honours Lord Shiv’s victory over the demon Tripurasura. In 2025, Dev Diwali will be observed on 5 November (Kartik Purnima), when the ghats of Varanasi will shine with millions of earthen lamps, offering a breathtaking spectacle for devotees and visitors alike.
Dev Diwali 2025 Origins And Mythological Significance
Dev Diwali has its roots in powerful Hindu legends. Long ago, the demon Tripurasura caused havoc across Earth and heavens. On Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiv defeated him, restoring cosmic balance. To celebrate, the gods descended to Varanasi’s ghats, illuminating the riverfront with countless diyas. This symbolic victory of light over darkness is commemorated every year with elaborate rituals, prayers, and river offerings.
Kartik Purnima also holds significance as the birthday of Lord Kartikeya and is celebrated in Jain and Sikh traditions. Yet, the celebration in Varanasi remains unparalleled, combining spiritual devotion with cultural grandeur.
Dev Diwali 2025 Celebrations In Varanasi
Varanasi’s ghats become the heart of Dev Diwali festivities:
- Lighting Millions Of Diyas: Over 84 ghats glow as devotees light oil lamps along the river, creating a mesmerising reflection in the Ganga.
- Grand Ganga Aarti: Priests perform elaborate rituals with lamps, incense, and chanting, especially at Dashashwamedh and Assi Ghats.
- Deepdaan Rituals: Devotees float diyas in the river as offerings for ancestors, seeking blessings and spiritual purification.
- Cultural Performances: The ghats host traditional music, dance, rangoli displays, and even laser light shows, turning the city into an open-air theatre.
- Community Festivities: Fairs, food stalls, and devotional gatherings make the experience lively and immersive.
Beyond Varanasi, states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam observe Kartik Purnima with temple visits, water rituals, and regional celebrations.
How To Experience Dev Diwali 2025
To make the most of this festival in Varanasi:
- Boat Rides On The Ganga: Night boat rides offer a panoramic view of illuminated ghats. Packages start around ₹3000 per person.
- Visit Iconic Ghats: Dashashwamedh, Assi, and Rajendra Prasad Ghats are prime spots for witnessing rituals and aarti ceremonies.
- Explore Temples: Pay homage at Kashi Vishwanath and Sankat Mochan temples for special offerings and blessings.
- Participate In Rituals: Take a holy dip in the Ganga early morning on Kartik Purnima or at home with Ganga water, followed by lighting diyas for divine blessings.
Dev Diwali 2025 Muhurat
- Start: 4 November 10:36 PM
- End: 5 November 6:48 PM
- Pradosh Kaal: 5:15 PM to 7:50 PM
Why Dev Diwali Is Celebrated
The festival celebrates Lord Shiv’s triumph over Tripurasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. It is believed that on this day, gods, sages, and devotees congregate along the ghats to light lamps and offer prayers. Known as Dev Deepawali, it is a moment of devotion, spiritual cleansing, and community celebration, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone present.
