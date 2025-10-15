This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. But did you know that Dhanteras is deeply connected to the legendary event of the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean)? Let’s explore the fascinating mythological story behind this sacred festival.

The Curse Of Sage Durvasa And The Decline Of The Gods

According to ancient scriptures, when Sage Durvasa once cursed Lord Indra, the King of the Gods, it caused all deities to lose their divine powers and brilliance. Weakened by the curse, the gods were soon defeated by the demons, plunging the entire universe into darkness and despair.

Lord Vishnu’s Divine Counsel

Distressed by the rise of evil forces, the gods sought help from Lord Vishnu, who advised them to churn the cosmic ocean (Samudra Manthan) to obtain the nectar of immortality, known as Amrit.

Following his counsel, both gods and demons agreed to perform the churning together. Mount Mandara was used as the churning rod, and the serpent Vasuki served as the divine rope.

Emergence Of Poison And The Savior Lord Shiv

As the churning began, the first thing to emerge was a deadly poison called Halahal, capable of destroying the universe. To save all creation, Lord Shiv consumed the poison, holding it in his throat, turning it blue and earning him the name Neelkanth.

Appearance Of Goddess Lakshmi And Lord Dhanvantari

After the poison, many divine treasures and deities emerged from the ocean, including Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising prosperity and fortune. Finally, Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician, appeared holding a pot of Amrit and an ancient scripture of Ayurveda. He brought with Him the gift of immortality and the wisdom of healing, marking the birth of health and well-being on Earth.

The Significance Of Dhanteras

Since that divine appearance, this day has been celebrated as Dhanvantari Trayodashi, or Dhanteras, symbolising good health, prosperity, and holistic well-being. The festival reminds us that true wealth is not merely gold or silver, but a healthy and peaceful life.

