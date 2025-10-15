Tulsi Vivah 2025: Know Date, Significance, Puja Rituals, And All About This Sacred Festival

Tulsi Vivah holds special importance in Hinduism and is celebrated every year on the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. According to religious beliefs, this day marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month-long Yog Nidra (cosmic sleep).

With the divine awakening of Lord Vishnu, the season of auspicious events begins across the country, and devotees celebrate the Tulsi Vivah festival with great devotion and enthusiasm.

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date And Time

In 2025, the Tulsi Vivah festival will begin on November 2 at 7:31 AM and will continue until November 3 at 5:07 AM. On this day, the ceremonial marriage of Goddess Tulsi (holy basil plant) and Lord Shaligram (a form of Lord Vishnu) is performed with complete traditional rituals such as decorating the mandap, performing the kanyadaan (symbolic giving away of the bride), and conducting the sacred pheras (seven rounds around the fire).

After this ceremony, it is believed that auspicious activities like weddings, housewarmings, and other sacred rituals can officially begin.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Ritual

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, devotees begin by thoroughly cleaning their homes and placing the Tulsi plant in a sanctified area. The plant is adorned with a red cloth, kumkum (vermilion), flowers, turmeric, and rice flakes (chooda).

Lord Shaligram is placed to the left of the Tulsi plant. Devotees then offer water to Tulsi, apply sindoor (vermilion), and present flowers, sweets, and the 16 symbolic bridal ornaments (solah shringar). The rituals conclude with an aarti (devotional song) and distribution of prasad (holy offering).

The Legend Behind Tulsi Vivah

According to the hindu mythology, a powerful demon named Jalandhar once lived, whose strength came from his wife Vrinda’s unwavering devotion to her husband. Because of her chastity, no one could defeat Jalandhar, causing distress among the gods.

To end his tyranny, the deities sought help from Lord Vishnu. To break Vrinda’s devotion, Lord Vishnu took the form of Jalandhar and touched her, thereby nullifying her spiritual power. As a result, Lord Shiv was able to behead Jalandhar in battle.

When Vrinda realised the deception, she cursed Lord Vishnu to turn into stone immediately. Following her curse, Goddess Lakshmi prayed to Vrinda to release Lord Vishnu from the curse. Vrinda eventually agreed, but she sacrificed herself by entering a fire. From the ashes of her pyre, a sacred plant emerged, the Tulsi.

Lord Vishnu then declared that one of his forms would always reside in the Shaligram stone and would forever be worshipped alongside Tulsi.

Since then, every year on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, devotees celebrate the divine marriage of Lord Shaligram and Goddess Tulsi, a festival believed to bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual harmony to homes.

