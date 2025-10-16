Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, marks the auspicious beginning of the Diwali festival, symbolising wealth, health, and prosperity. A unique tradition observed on this day is the lighting of 13 diyas, each placed in a specific location with a distinct significance. These diyas are believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, and Kuber, while also warding off negative energy and misfortune. The practice combines spiritual symbolism with practical guidance for enhancing well-being, ensuring the home is filled with light, positivity, and auspicious energy.

Lighting these 13 diyas is not merely ceremonial; it represents safeguarding the household and inviting wealth, health, and happiness. From the main entrance to sacred spots within the home, each diya holds a protective or prosperous purpose. Understanding their placement helps in practising this tradition correctly, amplifying its spiritual impact.

Placement And Significance Of Each Diya

First Diya – Place outside the main door facing south near waste disposal areas. Dedicated to Yamaraj, it protects family members from untimely death. Must be lit with mustard oil and four wicks.

Place outside the main door facing south near waste disposal areas. Dedicated to Yamaraj, it protects family members from untimely death. Must be lit with mustard oil and four wicks. Second Diya – In the prayer room before deities. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi and attracts good fortune. Adding ghee or saffron enhances its effect.

In the prayer room before deities. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi and attracts good fortune. Adding ghee or saffron enhances its effect. Third Diya – Near the entrance, preventing negative energy and inviting auspiciousness.

Near the entrance, preventing negative energy and inviting auspiciousness. Fourth Diya – Near the Tulsi plant, symbolising peace, prosperity, and the presence of Goddess Lakshmi.

Near the Tulsi plant, symbolising peace, prosperity, and the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. Fifth Diya – On the roof or high places in the house to protect against misfortune and correct Vastu defects.

On the roof or high places in the house to protect against misfortune and correct Vastu defects. Sixth Diya – Beneath the Peepal tree using mustard oil, alleviating health and financial obstacles.

Beneath the Peepal tree using mustard oil, alleviating health and financial obstacles. Seventh Diya – Represents faith and devotion; should be lit with a pure heart.

Represents faith and devotion; should be lit with a pure heart. Eighth Diya – Near storage areas or waste zones to eliminate poverty and negativity.

Near storage areas or waste zones to eliminate poverty and negativity. Ninth Diya – Outside bathrooms to neutralise negative energy.

Outside bathrooms to neutralise negative energy. Tenth Diya – Safeguards the home from evil forces and the evil eye.

Safeguards the home from evil forces and the evil eye. Eleventh Diya – On the roof to maintain joy and celebration in the atmosphere.

On the roof to maintain joy and celebration in the atmosphere. Twelfth Diya – Beneath the Bel tree to invite wealth and abundance.

Beneath the Bel tree to invite wealth and abundance. Thirteenth Diya – At crossroads or street corners, increasing positivity and auspicious energy.

Dhanteras 2025 Shopping Muhurat

Dhanteras 2025 brings an auspicious window for shopping, making it a perfect day to purchase precious metals, new items, and gifts. The Trayodashi Tithi begins on 18 October at 12:18 PM and lasts until 19 October at 1:15 PM, offering an ideal timeframe for shopping throughout the day.

For those planning to perform Dhanteras puja, the most favourable period is in the evening, from 7:11 PM to 9:22 PM, ensuring rituals are performed at a highly propitious time. Observing the muhurat enhances positive energy, wealth, and prosperity, aligning with the traditional significance of this festival.

Lighting all 13 diyas is more than illumination, it is an act of spiritual protection and a ritual to attract health, wealth, and fortune. This practice emphasises that Diwali is not merely about external light but also the inner purification of the soul and fostering positive energy. Following this ancient tradition strengthens the connection to divine blessings and ensures a prosperous and harmonious home environment for the year ahead.