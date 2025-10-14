Dhanteras 2025: Know Auspicious Shopping Muhurat And What To Buy For Wealth, Prosperity

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 October, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Also known as Dhan Trayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, the day honours Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda and divine healing.

This festival is considered highly auspicious for purchasing new items, as it is believed that buying on Dhanteras brings prosperity, health, and blessings for the entire year.

Dhanteras 2025 Shopping Muhurat

This year, Dhanteras offers a favourable muhurat for shopping all day. The Trayodashi Tithi begins on 18 October at 12:18 PM and continues until 19 October at 1:15 PM. This makes the entire day on 18 October ideal for shopping.

For performing puja, the best time is in the evening from 7:11 PM to 9:22 PM, ensuring the rituals are carried out during a highly auspicious period.

Best Items To Buy On Dhanteras 2025

Traditionally considered the most auspicious purchases, gold and silver are symbols of wealth and prosperity. Buying these precious metals on Dhanteras is believed to bring blessings from Goddess Lakshmi throughout the year. Utensils: Purchasing new utensils, particularly brass or copper, is also considered highly beneficial, as it pleases Lord Dhanvantari. Avoid steel, iron, aluminium, or glass utensils for this day.

Purchasing new utensils, particularly brass or copper, is also considered highly beneficial, as it pleases Lord Dhanvantari. Avoid steel, iron, aluminium, or glass utensils for this day. Household Items And Essentials: You can also buy electronics, vehicles, property, or other essential household items. Even if large purchases are not possible, small items such as coriander seeds, salt, or a broom are considered auspicious, bringing prosperity and removing poverty from the home.

Celebrating Dhanteras 2025 with thoughtful shopping and following the auspicious timings ensures that the festival not only honours tradition but also brings health, wealth, and well-being to your household.