Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Bhog: Sacred Offerings To Please Lord Vishnu On This Auspicious Day

HomeReligionDev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Bhog: Sacred Offerings To Please Lord Vishnu On This Auspicious Day

On Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025, devotees offer sacred bhog items like banana, kheer, Panchamrit, and sugarcane to please Lord Vishnu, marking the end of Chaturmas and inviting prosperity and blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Bhog: Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, holds immense religious significance for Hindus. This year, the sacred day falls on 1 November, 2025. On this auspicious occasion, devotees observe a full-day fast and perform Lord Vishnu’s evening puja, marking the moment when He awakens from His four-month yogic slumber (Chaturmas). The day symbolises the beginning of all auspicious events and marriages in the Hindu calendar. Offering special bhog to Lord Vishnu on this day is considered highly meritorious, as it brings wealth, peace, and divine grace.

Below are the most auspicious bhog items that can be offered to please Lord Vishnu on Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025.

ALSO READ: Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 To Be Celebrated During Rare Trisparsha Yoga: Know Its Significance, Puja Ritual, And More

1. Banana

(Image Source: Pinterest/bethanyoneil)
(Image Source: Pinterest/bethanyoneil)

Bananas are considered highly sacred and dear to Lord Vishnu. Offering ripe yellow bananas symbolises devotion and helps remove obstacles related to finances and prosperity. The yellow hue is said to represent the Lord’s divine aura.

2. Panchamrit

(Image Source: Pinterest/wordpressdotcom)
(Image Source: Pinterest/wordpressdotcom)

Panchamrit, made from milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar, is an essential offering in Vishnu Puja. Adding a few tulsi leaves enhances its sanctity. Offering Panchamrit is believed to purify the mind and attract divine blessings for family harmony.

3. Sabudana Kheer

(Image Source: Pinterest/tasteofgirl)
(Image Source: Pinterest/tasteofgirl)

A bowl of creamy sabudana kheer (tapioca pudding) is another ideal bhog item. It symbolises purity and nourishment. Devotees believe that offering sabudana kheer helps eliminate negativity and fills the home with peace and positivity.

4. Sugarcane

(Image Source: Pinterest/saveurmag)
(Image Source: Pinterest/saveurmag)

Sugarcane holds deep symbolic meaning during Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Offering sugarcane juice or stalks to Lord Vishnu is believed to invite prosperity and happiness into one’s life. It also signifies sweetness and the start of auspicious beginnings, as it coincides with Tulsi Vivah rituals.

5. Saffron Kheer

(Image Source: Pinterest/Goldensaffronofficial)
(Image Source: Pinterest/Goldensaffronofficial)

Kesariya kheer is another divine offering for this sacred day. Known for its vibrant colour and aroma, it symbolises luxury and devotion. Offering saffron kheer is said to bring wealth, good fortune, and the grace of Goddess Lakshmi into the household.

Spiritual Significance Of Bhog

Each bhog item offered on this day holds symbolic meaning, purity, prosperity, and positivity. Performing the ritual with complete faith not only pleases Lord Vishnu but also ensures spiritual upliftment. The festival reminds devotees that every offering made with a pure heart is received with divine grace.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Bhog Vishnu Puja Bhog
