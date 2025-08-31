Purnima And Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 — Know Sutak Time, Puja Muhurat, And Vrat Paran Details

Chandra Grahan On Bhadrapad Purnima 2025: In Hinduism, Purnima holds great spiritual importance. Devotees observe rituals like bathing in holy waters, performing Satyanarayan puja, keeping fasts, and offering charity on this day. Purnima marks the end of the lunar month and the beginning of the new one. However, the upcoming Bhadrapad Purnima on Sunday, 7 September 2025, is especially significant as it coincides with the year’s second total lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, visible in India. This raises questions about how traditional Purnima puja and vrat rituals should be observed when a grahan falls on the same day.

Purnima And The Shadow Of Chandra Grahan

According to Hindu beliefs, rituals and worship are prohibited during solar and lunar eclipses. The Sutak period, a time of spiritual restriction, begins nine hours before the eclipse. For this reason, devotees must complete their puja and daan before the Sutak starts.

Lunar Eclipse And Sutak Timings

The total lunar eclipse will begin in India on 7 September 2025 at 9:58 PM and end after midnight on 8 September 2025 at 1:26 AM.

Sutak Period Begins: 7 September 2025, 12:57 PM

7 September 2025, 12:57 PM Eclipse Duration: 9:58 PM – 1:26 AM

During this time, religious activities such as puja, temple visits, and food preparation are restricted.

When And How To Perform Purnima Puja

As lunar eclipses always occur on Purnima, devotees often feel unsure about how to observe rituals. According to scriptures, all sacred activities must be performed before the Sutak period begins.

Purnima Snan Muhurat: 7 September 2025, 04:31 AM – 05:16 AM

7 September 2025, 04:31 AM – 05:16 AM Purnima Puja Muhurat: 7 September 2025, 07:36 AM – 12:19 PM

7 September 2025, 07:36 AM – 12:19 PM Moonrise Time: 7 September 2025, 06:26 PM

Devotees should complete snan, daan, and puja by 12:19 PM, before Sutak begins. While worship is not allowed after Sutak, the vrat (fast) must continue during the eclipse and should be broken the following day.

Vrat Paran

The Purnima vrat will be concluded on 8 September 2025 after the eclipse ends and the auspicious time begins.

This way, devotees can observe both the Chandra Grahan guidelines and the Bhadrapada Purnima rituals correctly, ensuring spiritual benefits without breaking tradition.