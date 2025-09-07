Ashwin Month 2025: Know Significance, Festivals, Rituals And Key Dates In The Hindu Calendar

Ashwin Month 2025: Ashwin Month, the seventh month of the Hindu lunar calendar, falls between September and October each year. It is considered one of the most auspicious months, marked by devotion, rituals, and major festivals. In 2025, Ashwin Month will begin on 8 September and end on 7 October.

This sacred period is believed to bring blessings from both deities and ancestors, making it spiritually significant for millions of devotees. Ashwin Month is particularly associated with Pitru Paksh, Sharadiya Navratri, and Vijayadashami, along with other important observances.

Pitru Paksh (8–21 September 2025)

Pitru Paksh, a 15-day period devoted to honouring ancestors, begins on 8 September and concludes on 21 September with Sarvapitra Amavasya. During this fortnight, rituals such as tarpan and pind daan are performed to bring peace to departed souls and receive their blessings.

Sharadiya Navratri (22 September – 1 October 2025)

Following Pitru Paksh, Sharadiya Navratri begins on 22 September. Over nine days, devotees worship Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms with prayers, fasting, and rituals. The celebrations conclude with Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on 2 October 2025, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Ekadashi

Two important Ekadashis occur during Ashwin Month:

Indira Ekadashi – 17 September 2025

17 September 2025 Papankusha Ekadashi – 3 October 2025

On these sacred days, devotees observe fasting and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and spiritual purification.

Other Key Festivals And Observances

Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi – 10 September

10 September Maha Bharani Shraddha – 11 September

11 September Jivitputrika Vrat And Masik Krishna Janmashtami – 14 September

14 September Vishwakarma Puja And Kanya Sankranti – 17 September

17 September Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti – 22 September

22 September Vinayak Chaturthi – 25 September

25 September Saraswati Puja – 30 September

30 September Durga Maha Navami – 1 October

1 October Ashwin Purnima Vrat – 7 October

Do’s During Ashwin Month 2025

Remain calm and avoid anger or unnecessary disputes.

Offer daily prayers to Goddess Durga and recite Durga Saptashati.

Donate food, clothes, sesame, ghee, fruits, and other essentials to the needy.

Keep your surroundings and home clean to attract positive energy.

Don’ts During Ashwin Month 2025

Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, garlic, and onions.

Refrain from eating bitter foods such as karela (bitter gourd).

Do not indulge in conflicts, arrogance, or negative behaviour.

Avoid foods such as white sesame, mustard greens, radish, and masoor dal.

Ashwin is regarded as one of the most sacred months of the Hindu calendar. From ancestor rituals during Pitru Paksh to devotional practices in Navratri and the celebration of Vijayadashami, the month offers opportunities for reflection, devotion, and gratitude. It is a time to seek divine blessings, strengthen family traditions, and embrace spiritual discipline.

