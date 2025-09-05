Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pitru Paksh 2025 — Best Muhurat To Buy House Or Land After This Period

Pitru Paksh 2025 — Best Muhurat To Buy House Or Land After This Period

Check the most auspicious dates to purchase house, land, or property after Pitru Paksh 2025. Ensure prosperity, stability, and blessings from Maa Durga and Lord Ganesh.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pitru Paksh 2025: Pitru Paksh 2025 begins on 7 September, marking 16 days during which it is considered inauspicious to perform major rituals or purchase assets like land, houses, or properties. Devotees observe this period by paying respects to ancestors. If you are planning to buy a house, land, or even do a Griha Pravesh (housewarming), the days following Pitru Paksh are ideal. Choosing the right muhurat ensures prosperity, stability, and long-lasting happiness in the home.

ALSO READ: Pitra Paksh 2025 — Simple Vastu Tips To Honour Ancestors And Bring Positivity At Home

Auspicious Dates For House And Land Purchase

Pitru Paksh ends on 21 September 2025. According to the Hindu Panchang, the following dates are considered highly auspicious for property transactions:

  • 25 September 2025: 7:09 PM to 26 September 5:26 AM
  • 26 September 2025: 5:26 AM to 27 September 5:27 AM

These dates fall during Navratri, a period blessed by Maa Durga, making them even more special for purchasing property or laying the foundation of a new home.

Importance Of Buying Property At The Right Muhurat

Purchasing property during the correct muhurat not only safeguards your investment but also brings prosperity and harmony to the household. Homes bought in the right astrological period are believed to attract Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings, ensuring wealth, peace, and happiness for the family.

Nakshatra Considerations For Property Purchase

Certain nakshatras are considered highly favourable for buying land or property:

  • Rohini
  • Uttara Ashadha
  • Uttara Bhadrapada
  • Uttara Phalguni

These stars are ideal for property purchases, construction, or laying the foundation of a new home.

Planetary Influence On Home Ownership

  • Mars: Governs land and property, influencing the fourth house.
  • Jupiter And Venus: Beneficial planets that assist in gaining ownership and prosperity in property matters.

Vastu Tips Before Buying A Home

  • Choose a home with ample sunlight and natural airflow.
  • The main entrance should ideally face north or east for positive energy and prosperity.

Following these muhurats and Vastu guidelines can help secure a happy, prosperous, and stable home after Pitru Paksh 2025.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pitru Paksha 2025 House Buying Muhurat Property Purchase Auspicious Date
