Amla Navami 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, And Significance Of Akshay Navami

Amla Navami 2025: Amla Navami, also known as Akshay Navami, is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. In 2025, it will be celebrated on Friday, 31 October, ten days after Diwali. This sacred occasion marks the symbolic beginning of Satya Yug, the era of truth and righteousness. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and the Amla tree, both believed to bestow unending blessings, prosperity, and good health.

Amla Navami 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

The Navami Tithi will begin today, on 30 October at 10:06 AM and end on 31 October at 10:03 AM. According to the sunrise-based tradition, Amla Navami or Akshay Navami will be observed on 31 October 2025.

The most auspicious time for worship (Puja Muhurat) will be between 6:37 AM and 10:04 AM.

Amla Navami 2025 Puja Vidhi

Devotees wake up early, bathe, and prepare for the Amla tree worship.

If you have an Amla tree at home, it can be worshipped directly.

Begin by offering milk and water at the base of the tree.

After that, offer roli, mouli, flowers, sandalwood paste, rice grains, incense, lamps, fruits, and sweets.

After the puja, devotees perform seven parikrama around the tree, recite or listen to the Amla Navami Katha, and consume Amla as prasad. Many also enjoy a meal beneath the tree as a sacred ritual.

Significance Of Amla Navami 2025

Religiously, the Navami Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha holds immense significance. On this day, performing bathing rituals, charity, and tarpan while worshipping Lord Vishnu and the Amla tree is said to bring divine grace.

According to Hindu belief, any act of devotion or charity performed on Akshay Navami yields ‘Akshay Phal,' eternal and unending blessings. Ancient scriptures also mention that Satya Yug begins on this day, marking it as the dawn of purity, truth, and everlasting virtue.

Spiritual Belief And Benefits

Worshipping the Amla tree on this day is associated with:

Attaining spiritual peace and material prosperity.

Receiving the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Promoting health, harmony, and family wellbeing.

Cleansing negative karma and inviting divine grace.