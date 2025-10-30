Akshay Navami 2025 To Be Observed On October 31: Know Its Significance, Puja Rituals, And More

Among the many auspicious dates in Hinduism, Amla Navami holds a special place. Observed on the ninth day (Navami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month, this festival is celebrated ten days after Diwali. It is also known by several other names such as Akshay Navami, Ichha Navami, Kushmand Navami, Arogya Navami, and Dhatri Navami. The day is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu and the Amla (Indian Gooseberry) tree.

Akshay Navami 2025 Date

There has been some confusion among devotees regarding the exact date of Amla Navami in 2025. This is because the Navami Tithi falls on both October 30 and 31.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Navami Tithi will begin at 10:06 a.m. on October 30 and end at 10:03 a.m. on October 31. Based on Udaya Tithi (the sunrise-based calculation), Amla Navami will be observed on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The most auspicious time for worship (Puja Muhurat) will be from 6:37 a.m. to 10:04 a.m. on that day.

Akshay Navami Puja Rituals

On this day, devotees perform rituals dedicated to the Amla tree.

Begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes.

If you have an Amla tree at home, you can perform the puja there. Offer milk and water at the base of the tree, followed by roli (vermilion), mouli (sacred thread), flowers, sandalwood paste, rice grains, incense, lamp, fruits, sweets, and other offerings.

After the rituals, circumambulate (parikrama) the tree seven times.

Recite or listen to the Amla Navami Vrat Katha (fasting story).

Consuming Amla as prasadam is considered auspicious. Many devotees also prefer to eat their meal under the Amla tree on this day.

Significance Of Akshay Navami

The Shukla Navami of Kartik month holds great spiritual significance in Hinduism. On this day, devotees perform holy baths, charity, tarpan (ancestor rituals), and worship Lord Vishnu along with the Amla tree.

It is believed that those who observe fast and perform rituals on this day are blessed with peace, prosperity, and well-being.

According to ancient scriptures, any act performed on Akshay Navami yields 'Akshay Phal', eternal, imperishable benefits. Some Puranas also mention that Satyuga (the first and purest era) is believed to have begun on this very day.

