Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has been making headlines following the success of his films Chhaava and Dhurandhar. From social media to newspapers, discussions around the actor are everywhere. Known for staying away from controversies and the glare of showbiz, Akshaye has once again drawn attention, this time for a spiritual reason. His portrayal of Rehman Dacoit in Dhurandhar has received widespread praise from audiences and critics alike.

Recently, Akshaye Khanna performed a Vastu Shanti Havan Yagya at his Alibaug residence. Pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on social media. The actor reportedly conducted the puja to bring peace, positivity, and spiritual harmony into his home.

Vastu Shanti Havan Performed At Alibaug House

According to a report by Times Now, Akshaye organised the Vastu Shanti Havan at his Alibaug home after the success of Dhurandhar. The photographs were shared by the priest who conducted the puja. Sharing the images, the priest wrote that he felt honoured to perform the ritual at Akshaye Khanna’s house and described the actor as having a simple and positive nature.

What Is Vastu Shanti Havan Yagya?

Vastu Shanti Havan Yagya is performed to eliminate negative energies from a home. The ritual involves the worship of the five natural elements, cosmic energies, and deities associated with different directions. It is also believed to provide peace for any harm caused to living beings during the construction of a house.

Performing this ritual helps maintain a peaceful and positive environment in the home, reduces the ill effects of Vastu doshas, and is believed to protect the house from negative influences.

Benefits Of Vastu Shanti Puja

Vastu Shanti Puja is believed to offer several benefits, including relief from health and financial problems. It is also said to reduce negative planetary influences and provide inner peace to family members. The ritual purifies every corner of the house and promotes harmony and well-being.

How Is Vastu Shanti Puja Performed?

The ritual begins with placing a toran at the main entrance, followed by planting an auspicious plant. After taking a vow, the puja is performed. During the ceremony, the head of the family offers grains, rice, flowers, and petals to Mother Earth. Holy water is then sprinkled throughout the house using mango leaves. Devotees pray with sincerity and perform the havan with devotion, ideally in an auspicious direction. After the puja, all ritual items are buried in a pit as part of the completion process.

Items Required For Vastu Shanti Puja

The puja requires several items, including metal idols, a metal idol of Lord Ganesha, a small box to bury Vastu Purusha, family deity idols, sandalwood paste, turmeric, flowers, coconuts, betel nuts, betel leaves, oil lamp, plate (steel or copper), bowls, water pot, spoons, fruits, rice, sugar, milk, ghee, honey, sacred red thread, durva grass, conch, shovel, and other havan materials.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]