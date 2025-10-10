Rakul Preet Singh Birthday Special 2025: 8 Ethnic Outfit Ideas To Elevate Your Festive Wardrobe

8. ⁠Classic Red Banarasi Saree: Rakul Preet has once again set hearts aflutter with her breathtaking red Banarasi sari look. The actress looked resplendent in a rich crimson-red sari adorned with intricate golden zari motifs and heavy embroidery. Her ethnic outfit exuded royal charm and festive opulence. The traditional weave, paired with a sleeveless blouse and matching tones, elevated her look into a modern-day fantasy. She styled the outfit with traditional temple jewellery, statement earrings, and gold bangles, letting her radiant beauty and poise do the talking. (Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet)