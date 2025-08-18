Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bollywood Divas Inspired Banarasi Saree Looks Perfect For Festive Celebration

Bollywood Divas Inspired Banarasi Saree Looks Perfect For Festive Celebration

Bollywood actresses are redefining festive elegance in stunning Banarasi sarees, from Kangana Ranaut’s tangerine drape to Shilpa Shetty’s vibrant pink ensemble.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Bollywood actresses are redefining festive elegance in stunning Banarasi sarees, from Kangana Ranaut's tangerine drape to Shilpa Shetty's vibrant pink ensemble.

Bollywood Actresses Inspired Banarasi Saree Looks

1/8
Kangana Ranaut looked graceful in this rust orange Banarasi saree paired with a sweetheart-neckline embroidered blouse. Her gajra-adorned bun with red roses and layered pearl-stone jewellery completed her festive-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ jayantireddylabel)
Kangana Ranaut looked graceful in this rust orange Banarasi saree paired with a sweetheart-neckline embroidered blouse. Her gajra-adorned bun with red roses and layered pearl-stone jewellery completed her festive-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ jayantireddylabel)
2/8
Deepika Padukone embraced royal elegance in this blue and gold Banarasi saree. She styled it with a full-sleeved blouse, circular neckline, and gold accessories for a timeless appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ kalpana__shah)
Deepika Padukone embraced royal elegance in this blue and gold Banarasi saree. She styled it with a full-sleeved blouse, circular neckline, and gold accessories for a timeless appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ kalpana__shah)
3/8
Yami Gautam opted for a deep pink Banarasi silk saree handcrafted with real zari work. She accessorised with traditional Kashmiri dejhoor jewellery, a necklace, and bangles for a cultural statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ yamigautam)
Yami Gautam opted for a deep pink Banarasi silk saree handcrafted with real zari work. She accessorised with traditional Kashmiri dejhoor jewellery, a necklace, and bangles for a cultural statement. (Image Source: Instagram/ yamigautam)
4/8
Karisma Kapoor stunned in this bright pink Banarasi saree with golden embroidery throughout. She kept it chic with a matching sleeveless blouse, giving her look a festive glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
Karisma Kapoor stunned in this bright pink Banarasi saree with golden embroidery throughout. She kept it chic with a matching sleeveless blouse, giving her look a festive glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
5/8
Madhuri Dixit wore this green and gold Banarasi saree featuring scattered gold bootis and a shimmering border. The sleeveless blouse and gold jewellery added a modern touch to her ethnic charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Madhuri Dixit wore this green and gold Banarasi saree featuring scattered gold bootis and a shimmering border. The sleeveless blouse and gold jewellery added a modern touch to her ethnic charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
6/8
Rani Mukerji chose this traditional red Banarasi saree adorned with gold zari threads. Draped in a classic style, her look made for the perfect festive ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/ ranimukherjeeeofficial)
Rani Mukerji chose this traditional red Banarasi saree adorned with gold zari threads. Draped in a classic style, her look made for the perfect festive ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/ ranimukherjeeeofficial)
7/8
Shilpa Shetty wore this hot pink Banarasi saree with zari stripes and bird motifs for a contemporary twist. She styled it with a matching high-neck blouse, adding elegance to her festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty wore this hot pink Banarasi saree with zari stripes and bird motifs for a contemporary twist. She styled it with a matching high-neck blouse, adding elegance to her festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
8/8
Tamannaah Bhatia looked radiant in this pink Banarasi silk saree paired with a closed-neck blouse with elbow-length sleeves. The gajra bun and traditional gold jewellery perfectly matched the festive vibe. (Image Source: Pinterest/ southfashions)
Tamannaah Bhatia looked radiant in this pink Banarasi silk saree paired with a closed-neck blouse with elbow-length sleeves. The gajra bun and traditional gold jewellery perfectly matched the festive vibe. (Image Source: Pinterest/ southfashions)
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

