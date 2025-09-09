Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hina Khan Shares Glimpses Of Cancer Journey, Filming Reality Show, & Husband Rocky's Support

Hina Khan Shares Glimpses Of Cancer Journey, Filming Reality Show, & Husband Rocky’s Support

Life hasn’t been easy for actress Hina Khan, who is currently battling cancer, but she continues to stay grateful for every moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
The post began with a behind-the-scenes peek into her vanity setup, followed by images of her infusion therapy sessions, showing her resilience and determination.

1/9
Hina shared a heartfelt glimpse of her life on social media, revealing how she is juggling her cancer treatment alongside shooting for the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with her husband Rocky Jaiswal.
2/9
Hina also highlighted her glamorous side, proudly flaunted on the show, despite the ongoing challenges.
3/9
She shared pictures of her bruised hands caused by treatment, along with a photo of her working out in the gym, demonstrating her fighter spirit.
4/9
Hina showcased her loving bond with Rocky, sharing a beautiful picture of him, as well as a snapshot icing her hand to reduce swelling post-treatment.
5/9
Despite the difficulties, Hina and Rocky never fail to look radiant, thanks to their skincare routines.
6/9
She revealed the intensity of preparing for the show, stating, “Trails..Uffff after my infusions... How many outfits are too many outfits? This day I tried 40.”
7/9
The post also included a memory from her first metro ride in Mumbai, reflecting on the struggles caused by fragile veins, bruising, and swelling from repeated pricks.
8/9
Yet, Hina remains determined, believing that “the show must go on.”
9/9
During one episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga, she thanked Rocky for his unwavering support during her cancer journey, saying, “He does a lot for me. When you are going through an emotional journey, it is also very difficult for your partner. Marrying a woman with all her flaws.” (All Images: Instagram/realhinakhan)
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Hina Khan
