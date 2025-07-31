Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentGangs Of Wasseypur To Haddi: 7 Iconic Roles That Cemented Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Legacy

Gangs Of Wasseypur To Haddi: 7 Iconic Roles That Cemented Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Legacy

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrated as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema — an artist whose talent, versatility, and raw screen presence have redefined acting standards in Bollywood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrated as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema — an artist whose talent, versatility, and raw screen presence have redefined acting standards in Bollywood.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrated as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema.

1/8
Manjhi: The Mountain Man – Sheer Grit and Resilience As Dashrath Manjhi: in Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Nawazuddin embodied resilience and determination, portraying the inspiring true story of a villager who carved a path through a mountain. His emotionally raw performance elevated the film to a moving cinematic experience. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Manjhi: The Mountain Man – Sheer Grit and Resilience As Dashrath Manjhi: in Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Nawazuddin embodied resilience and determination, portraying the inspiring true story of a villager who carved a path through a mountain. His emotionally raw performance elevated the film to a moving cinematic experience. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
2/8
Over the years, he has effortlessly transitioned between intense villains, layered protagonists, and tender, understated characters, leaving audiences captivated with every performance.
Over the years, he has effortlessly transitioned between intense villains, layered protagonists, and tender, understated characters, leaving audiences captivated with every performance.
3/8
Kick – The Stylish Villain: In Kick, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mesmerized audiences as Shiv Gajra, a suave yet menacing antagonist. His sharp dialogue delivery and chilling expressions elevated the film’s stakes, making his character unforgettable in the Salman Khan-starrer blockbuster.
Kick – The Stylish Villain: In Kick, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mesmerized audiences as Shiv Gajra, a suave yet menacing antagonist. His sharp dialogue delivery and chilling expressions elevated the film’s stakes, making his character unforgettable in the Salman Khan-starrer blockbuster.
4/8
Gangs of Wasseypur – The Rise of Faizal Khan: In Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin as Faizal Khan stunned with his journey from a timid, overlooked son to a feared gangster. This role catapulted him to stardom, solidifying his reputation for bringing complexity and realism to even the darkest characters.
Gangs of Wasseypur – The Rise of Faizal Khan: In Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin as Faizal Khan stunned with his journey from a timid, overlooked son to a feared gangster. This role catapulted him to stardom, solidifying his reputation for bringing complexity and realism to even the darkest characters.
5/8
Raees – A Witty Cop with Charisma: In Raees, Nawazuddin’s Jaideep Majmudar was a sharp, quick-witted cop who held his ground opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s titular character. His performance added balance and bite to the high-voltage drama, leaving a lasting impression.
Raees – A Witty Cop with Charisma: In Raees, Nawazuddin’s Jaideep Majmudar was a sharp, quick-witted cop who held his ground opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s titular character. His performance added balance and bite to the high-voltage drama, leaving a lasting impression.
6/8
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within – Vulnerability Personified: In Talaash, Nawazuddin played Tehmur, a desperate and vulnerable man caught in a web of mystery. Sharing screen space with Aamir Khan, his raw and layered performance added immense depth to the psychological thriller.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within – Vulnerability Personified: In Talaash, Nawazuddin played Tehmur, a desperate and vulnerable man caught in a web of mystery. Sharing screen space with Aamir Khan, his raw and layered performance added immense depth to the psychological thriller.
7/8
Haddi – A Groundbreaking Transformation: In Haddi, Nawazuddin delivered one of his most daring performances, portraying a transgender character with extraordinary emotional depth and authenticity. His physical and psychological transformation was remarkable, proving his commitment to pushing boundaries as an actor.
Haddi – A Groundbreaking Transformation: In Haddi, Nawazuddin delivered one of his most daring performances, portraying a transgender character with extraordinary emotional depth and authenticity. His physical and psychological transformation was remarkable, proving his commitment to pushing boundaries as an actor.
8/8
Photograph – Subtlety at Its Best: In Photograph, Nawazuddin portrayed Rafi, a shy street photographer who forms an unlikely bond with a stranger. His understated performance captured the quiet emotions of a man navigating love and loneliness, making it a gem in his filmography.
Photograph – Subtlety at Its Best: In Photograph, Nawazuddin portrayed Rafi, a shy street photographer who forms an unlikely bond with a stranger. His understated performance captured the quiet emotions of a man navigating love and loneliness, making it a gem in his filmography.
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Embed widget