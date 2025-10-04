Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentKapoor Clan Shines At Anshula Kapoor’s Ghor Dana Celebration, See Pics

Kapoor Clan Shines At Anshula Kapoor’s Ghor Dana Celebration, See Pics

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s Ghor Dana ceremony was a star-studded family affair.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s Ghor Dana ceremony was a star-studded family affair.

The entire Kapoor clan attended the celebration, dressed elegantly for the occasion.

1/13
Anshula Kapoor wore a sophisticated aubergine bandhani outfit for the evening.
Anshula Kapoor wore a sophisticated aubergine bandhani outfit for the evening.
2/13
Rohan Thakkar looked dashing in a shimmering sherwani.
Rohan Thakkar looked dashing in a shimmering sherwani.
3/13
Anshula shared a curated roundup of the ceremony on her Instagram handle.
Anshula shared a curated roundup of the ceremony on her Instagram handle.
4/13
The photos featured emotional moments between Anshula and her brother Arjun Kapoor.
The photos featured emotional moments between Anshula and her brother Arjun Kapoor.
5/13
Rohan shared touching moments with Arjun Kapoor during the celebrations.
Rohan shared touching moments with Arjun Kapoor during the celebrations.
6/13
Boney Kapoor blessed the couple during the ceremony.
Boney Kapoor blessed the couple during the ceremony.
7/13
Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor playfully teased their brother-in-law-to-be.
Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor playfully teased their brother-in-law-to-be.
8/13
A special tribute to late mother Mona Kapoor was included with a saree-draped chair holding her photo.
A special tribute to late mother Mona Kapoor was included with a saree-draped chair holding her photo.
9/13
Khushi Kapoor also shared candid pictures, highlighting Anshula as the focus.
Khushi Kapoor also shared candid pictures, highlighting Anshula as the focus.
10/13
Khushi expressed excitement and love for her sister and welcomed Rohan to the family.
Khushi expressed excitement and love for her sister and welcomed Rohan to the family.
11/13
Maheep Kapoor posted her own roundup, featuring moments with daughter Shanaya Kapoor and a tribute to Mona Kapoor.
Maheep Kapoor posted her own roundup, featuring moments with daughter Shanaya Kapoor and a tribute to Mona Kapoor.
12/13
The ceremony was described by Anshula as a perfect example of “what forever should feel like.”
The ceremony was described by Anshula as a perfect example of “what forever should feel like.”
13/13
Anshula captioned her post showing love, blessings, family, and her mother’s presence.
Anshula captioned her post showing love, blessings, family, and her mother’s presence.
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anshula Kapoor

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget