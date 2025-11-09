Curtains Fall On Second Phase Of Bihar Polls; NDA, Mahagathbandhan Make Last Push: Top Updates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bihar Elections: Bihar’s high-octane election campaign drew to a close on Sunday evening, setting the stage for the second and final phase of polling in the closely contested assembly elections. The state has witnessed an intense, month-long political duel marked by fiery speeches, sharp personal attacks, and ambitious promises from rival parties.

The first phase of polling, held on November 6, saw a record voter turnout of 65 per cent. The second phase, covering 122 constituencies, will take place on November 11, with results to be declared on November 14. Key seats up for grabs include Chakai, Jamui, Dhamdaha, and Chhatapur, where ministers and senior party leaders are fighting crucial battles that could tilt the balance of power.

Heavyweights storm the campaign trail

The final day of canvassing saw a last burst of activity from national leaders, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leading the charge. Each sought to rally support in what has been described as one of Bihar’s most heated electoral battles in recent years.

While the campaign has ended, the real test for the parties begins Tuesday, when voters will decide who governs Bihar for the next five years.

Bihar election: Top takeaways