New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day.



In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in India posted, "Vladimir Putin sent greetings to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday, Independence Day."

In his message, President Putin highlighted India's achievements, stating, "India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda."



He further emphasised the value of the bilateral relationship, saying, "We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas."



President Putin added that this cooperation aligns with the interests of both nations' peoples and contributes to regional and global security and stability. "This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally," he said.



In a similar message of goodwill, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended greetings to Indian citizens on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.



In a post on X, Ambassador Alipov wrote, "Dear Indian friends, Heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day!"

He further said, "On the anniversary of this milestone in global history, I wish that all the aspirations of the Indian nation, progressing on the path of development and public welfare, be fulfilled. Jai Hind. Jai Russia."



Both messages underline the strong ties and enduring friendship between India and Russia, reflecting mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to continued cooperation for regional and global progress.

