Zelenskyy Receives Draft Peace Plan From US With Concessions To Russia, To Talk With Trump

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a draft of a sweeping US-led peace proposal shaped in coordination with Moscow, a plan that would require significant concessions from Kyiv and could alter the direction of the nearly four-year-long war.

Ukrainian officials and Western diplomatic sources confirmed that the 28-point framework, formally presented to Kyiv this week, includes provisions that would compel Ukraine to relinquish more territory in the east and agree to strict limits on the size and strength of its armed forces.

Kyiv Acknowledges Plan but Avoids Public Position

Although Zelenskyy has not publicly endorsed or dismissed the draft, his office acknowledged receiving it. In a carefully worded statement, Kyiv said it remains ready to work “constructively, honestly and promptly” with Washington and European partners to assess whether the proposal could pave the way toward what it calls a “just peace”.

Zelenskyy is expected to speak with US President Donald Trump in the coming days, a politically charged conversation given Ukraine’s heavy dependence on American military and financial support.

Europe Raises Red Flags Over Potential Ukrainian Concessions

European leaders have reacted with caution, voicing unease that the proposal appears to place the burden of compromise largely on Ukraine. France reiterated that “peace cannot be a capitulation,” while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Brussels has not yet seen evidence of equivalent concessions from Moscow.

Their concerns highlight growing divisions within the Western alliance over how far Ukraine should be pushed to negotiate.

A Vulnerable Moment for Ukraine on the Battlefield

The US initiative arrives at a time of heightened vulnerability for Kyiv. Ukrainian forces are under mounting pressure as Russian troops advance towards Pokrovsk, putting Moscow on the verge of capturing its first major city in almost two years.

At the same time, Russia continues to strike Ukrainian infrastructure, unleashing deadly attacks and widespread blackouts as the country braces for winter.

Domestic Political Turmoil Adds to Kyiv’s Challenges

Zelenskyy is also managing internal unrest after a corruption scandal prompted parliament to dismiss two cabinet ministers. The episode has fuelled demands from opposition figures for broader changes within the government, amplifying the sense of political instability.

High-Level US Delegation Arrives for Urgent Talks

A senior US Army delegation led by Secretary Daniel Driscoll arrived in Kyiv earlier than scheduled to accelerate diplomatic coordination. American officials say Driscoll may also hold discussions with Russian counterparts as part of Washington’s renewed efforts to break the deadlock.

During their meeting, Zelenskyy told Driscoll that Ukraine would engage with the Trump administration on the proposal. However, Ukrainian officials continue to stress that surrendering territory remains deeply unpopular among citizens.

Washington Calls for ‘Realistic’ Compromises

As negotiations begin, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said any lasting peace will require “serious and realistic ideas,” and difficult compromises from both sides.

The draft US proposal, which urges Ukraine to accept significant concessions, has already triggered unease across Europe. With Kyiv facing battlefield setbacks and political turbulence at home, Zelenskyy and Washington now prepare for tense negotiations over the plan’s most contentious points.