HomeNewsWorld'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For Bringing Peace Between India, Pakistan

Trump has repeatedly claimed since May 10 that he has played a key role in brining peace between India and Pakistan and mediating a ceasefire. New Delhi has rejected these claims.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 06:35 AM (IST)
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday praised US President Donald Trump for his role in fostering “peace” between India and Pakistan, calling the American leader a “transformative president” during his visit to Washington.

“You are a transformative president… the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defence spending, peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror,” Carney said during bilateral talks with Trump in the Oval Office, as the US president nodded in agreement.

Carney, who assumed office in April, previously met Trump at the White House in May this year. His latest remarks come amid ongoing acknowledgment from Trump about his administration’s involvement in recent diplomatic developments in South Asia.

Trump's Repeated Claims On India-Pakistan Conflict

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after what he described as a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, the US president has reiterated nearly 50 times that he “helped settle” tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. 

However, New Delhi has consistently rejected any claims of third-party mediation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan had flared earlier in May following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

After four days of heavy cross-border drone and missile exchanges, both sides reached an understanding on May 10 to cease hostilities.

While Trump credited Washington’s involvement in facilitating the truce, India maintains that the agreement was reached following direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries’ armed forces.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 06:35 AM (IST)
Donald Trump United STates Mark Carney India Pakistan Conflict
