Washington DC [US], October 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) again claimed to have ended India-Pakistan crisis following Operation Sindoor.



Trump again wrongly claimed he ended the conflict through the means of trade, even after the Ministry of External Affairs rejected his claims on several occasions.



"We're a rich country again, we're a powerful country because, you know, I've ended seven wars, at least half of them were because of my ability at trade and because of tariffs. If I didn't have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging... If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down... I don't want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective. Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs," he said.



Then, turning to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's impending visit, said that he was visiting to talk about tariffs.



He said, "But so I think he's coming probably to talk about tariffs, because a lot of companies are leaving Canada to come into the US, and they're leaving Mexico, and by the way, they're leaving China, they're leaving all over the world to come into the US. Nobody's actually seen anything like it."



On September 21, Trump repeated his Indo-Pakistan conflict mediation claim, stating that he should be honoured with the Nobel Prize for "ending seven wars."



Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner on Saturday, Trump said, "We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia."



"Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped," he added.



The US president also listed other conflicts he claimed to have influenced, including those in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo.



"Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade," he said.

