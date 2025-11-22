'You Can Just Say Yes': Trump Jokes As Reporter Asks Mamdani If He Thinks US Prez Is 'Fascist'

US President Donald Trump and New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met at the White House, a conversation Trump later described as "very productive" and "great". During the seemingly cordial meeting, Trump even jokingly brushed off Mamdani's old "fascist" comment in which he had called the president a “fascist” during his campaign.

The moment unfolded when reporters pressed Mamdani on whether he stood by labeling Trump as a fascist. As Mamdani began, “I’ve spoken about it…,” Trump cut in. “That’s okay. You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” the president responded laughing and setting a surprisingly tolerant tone.

#WATCH | "... That's okay, you can just say it. It's easier than explaining. I don't mind," says US President Donald Trump, interrupting New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, while he was trying to answer a question on if he thinks President Trump is a fascist.



Source: The White… pic.twitter.com/dRzh70z2hK — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

Focus On Shared Goals For New York City

Earlier in the day, President Trump described their Oval Office discussion as “great” and “very productive.” Both leaders emphasised their common interest in improving New York City, particularly on tough issues such as housing and the rising cost of living.

“We’ve just had a great meeting, a really good, very productive meeting. One thing in common, we want this city of ours that we love to do very well,” Trump told reporters, highlighting shared priorities including affordable housing and food prices. He also noted the recent drop in oil prices as a positive development.

Trump, a New York native himself, congratulated Mamdani on his win and suggested the new mayor could exceed expectations on both sides of the political divide.

“I think you’re going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor. The better he does, the happier I am. I will say there’s no difference in party. I think he is going to surprise some conservative people, actually, and some very liberal people,” the president said.

Mamdani Reiterates Commitment To Address Affordability

Standing with Trump, Mamdani echoed the Trump's view of the meeting as highly productive. He underscored the urgency of addressing cost-of-living challenges driving New Yorkers from the city.

“I appreciated the meeting with the president, as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, New York City,” Mamdani said.

He went on to list rising rent, groceries, and utilities as critical issues discussed: “We spoke about rent, we spoke about groceries, we spoke about utilities. We spoke about the different ways in which people are being pushed out. I appreciated the time with the president, I appreciated the conversation, and I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers,” Mamdani added.